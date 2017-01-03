Global Wearable Apps Market 2016-2020: - Availability of Cost-Effective Fitness Apps / Presence of Low-Quality Apps / Increase in Adoption of Smartwatches for Children - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The analysts forecast the global wearable apps market to grow at a CAGR of 56.86% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Wearable Apps Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Many smartwatch and smart glass manufacturers in the market are adopting crowdfunding strategies to raise funds for their projects. Crowdfunding helps to increase awareness among potential customers. Manufacturers organize seminars in order to attract investors. It also encourages several new vendors to enter the market, which will lead to an increase in competition and reduction in wearable device prices.

Crowdfunding allows vendors to predict customers' interest in their products. It enables direct interaction with potential buyers by involving them in the product development stage. This helps vendors to manufacture the right products based on customers' requirements.

IndieGoGo, GoFundMe, and Kickstarter are some of the popular vendors that adopted crowdfunding strategies to raise capital for wearable app projects.

To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the app downloads by the following devices:

- Smartwatches

- Fitness bands

- Smart glasses

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by device

Part 07: Market segmentation by category

Part 08: Buying criteria

Part 09: Geographical segmentation

Part 10: Key leading country

Part 11: Market drivers

Part 12: Impact of drivers

Part 13: Market challenges

Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 15: Market trends

Part 16: Vendor landscape

Part 17: Appendix

Companies Mentioned

- Apple

- Fitbit

- Google

- Samsung Electronics

- Appster

- DMI

- Fuzz Productions

- Intellectsoft

- Intersog

- LeewayHertz

- PointClear Solutions

- Redmadrobot

- Sourcebits

- Touch Instinct

- Worry Free Labs

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zrr7zp/global_wearable

