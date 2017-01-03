Equinox Unveils 2017 "Commit to Something" Campaign; Confronts Bold Issues Rarely Explored in Advertising

Steven Klein-Shot Images Portray Commitment as a Powerful Expression of Personal Identity

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinox, the high-performance lifestyle leader, today unveiled its 2017 advertising campaign, re-envisioning the theme of "Commit to Something" as an intimate, provocative and deeply moving exploration of personal identity. A series of seven images shot by world-renowned fashion photographer Steven Klein, the campaign confronts current cultural issues and asserts that commitment has the power to define who we are in the deepest sense.

Equinox's Commit to Something campaign tackles topics rarely addressed in advertising, including a woman's decision to embrace a new perspective on beauty after a double mastectomy; and the cultivation of cannabis.

"This year's campaign revolves around the notion that what you commit to is who you are, so we're daring viewers to take stance and look inward, even if doing so makes you a little bit uncomfortable," said Carlos Becil, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Equinox. "We're in the business of changing lives at Equinox, so we've learned firsthand that going 'all in' on anything-whether it be a workout, a cause or yourself-will undoubtedly get you one step closer to finding out who you really are."

Equinox reprised the theme of commitment to provide a more personal take on a concept already central to its mission. A brand that empowers members to discover their maximum potential, Equinox's 2017 campaign similarly challenges viewers to take action and celebrate dedication-within themselves and others.

"I view my work through the eyes of a photojournalist, as I draw influence from what's going on outside my door every day. This approach lends itself naturally to this year's Equinox campaign, where we're using imagery to tell highly personal stories and inspire conversation about important issues," said fashion photographerSteven Klein, who is shooting with Equinox for a second consecutive year. Klein's work has appeared inVogue, WandInterviewmagazines, and his past subjects include Brad Pitt,Madonna and Kate Moss, among others.

Each image was conceived as a commentary on dedication and personal identity, but Klein was most moved by his work with Samantha Paige, who authentically represents survival and self-commitment. Her journey, which began with thyroid cancer and a BRCA-1 gene mutation diagnosis, culminates with her proudly exposing her bare chest in this year's campaign. Other highlights include an aristocratic woman tending to a greenhouse full of cannabis plants (portrayed by Jessica Stam); a man, obsessed with his own beauty, directing a staff that carefully grooms every part of his body (portrayed by Brian Shimansky).

"It's certainly no secret that Steven is a fearless creative with a strong point of view on social issues, so we very much wanted to continue telling the commitment narrative through his lens," said Elizabeth Nolan, Equinox Executive Creative Director. "This year's imagery goes even deeper to showcase his greatest strengths as a storyteller, collaborator and cultural steward."

Beginning onJanuary 3, Equinox will showcase the campaign across social media using the hashtag committosomething. The ads will also be displayed in Equinox locations throughoutthe luxury leader's 86 global locations. Visit www.equinox.com for more on this year's images.

