

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - Burger giant McDonald's (MCD) has opened a burger joint just outside the Vatican City, within a short distance from St. Peter's Square, despite widespread protests from Roman Catholic cardinals and local residents.



The restaurant, dubbed 'McVatican' by press, has been opened on a ground floor of a Vatican-owned building. Cardinal Elio Sgreccia, president emeritus of the Pontifical Academy for Life, described it as 'abhorrent' and a 'perversion of the neighborhood.'



The Vatican will receive a monthly rent of 30,000 euros ($31,158) from McDonald's. Some cardinals, who stay directly above the restaurant in the same building, say they were not consulted before McDonald's opened the restaurant.



