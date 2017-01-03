

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Donald Trump has now targeted General Motors Co. (GM), asking the automaker to stop importing cars into the U.S. from Mexico or pay a tax.



In a tweet early Tuesday, Trump said, 'General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A.or pay big border tax!'



Trump has repeatedly criticized the North American Free Trade Agreement or NAFTA for accelerating the transfer of automotive production from the U.S. to Mexico. However, the U.S. auto industry has defended NAFTA, saying the deal was critical to its business model.



In response to Trump, GM said that while it manufacturers the Chevrolet Cruze sedan in Lordstown, Ohio, a small number of cars from Mexico are sold in the U.S.



'All Chevrolet Cruze sedans sold in the U.S. are built in GM's assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio. GM builds the Chevrolet Cruze hatchback for global markets in Mexico, with a small number sold in the U.S.,' the automaker stated.



Earlier, Ford Motor Co. (F) too had endured scathing criticism from Trump over the company's investments in Mexico.



Ford's plan to move a substantial portion of its passenger-car production to Mexico from a factory in Michigan was heavily criticized by Trump on his campaign trail.



Ford is building more-profitable light trucks in the U.S. while investing in new capacity in Mexico to produce lower-margin small cars.



While Ford has argued that no jobs will be lost because of the Mexico move and that lower costs there would boost profitability, Trump had proposed a 35 percent tariff as penalty for such a move.



