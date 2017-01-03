sprite-preloader
WKN: A0D94M ISIN: GB00B03MLX29 
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 50
FTSE-100
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Advance notice of Q4 and full year results 2016

PR Newswire
London, January 3

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

Notice of Results

The Hague, January 3, 2017

On Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 at 07.00 BST (08.00 CEST and 02.00 EDT) Royal Dutch Shell plc will release its fourth quarter and full year results and fourth quarter interim dividend announcement for 2016.

These announcements will be available on http://www.shell.com/investor

For enquiries please reach out to:
Shell Media Relations: +44 (0)207 934 5550
Shell Investor Relations: +31 (0)70 377 4540 or +1 713 241 1042

