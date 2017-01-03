ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Advance notice of Q4 and full year results 2016

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC



Notice of Results



The Hague, January 3, 2017



On Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 at 07.00 BST (08.00 CEST and 02.00 EDT) Royal Dutch Shell plc will release its fourth quarter and full year results and fourth quarter interim dividend announcement for 2016.



These announcements will be available on http://www.shell.com/investor



For enquiries please reach out to:

Shell Media Relations: +44 (0)207 934 5550

Shell Investor Relations: +31 (0)70 377 4540 or +1 713 241 1042

