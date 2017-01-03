ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Advance notice of Q4 and full year results 2016

PR Newswire
London, January 3
|ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
Notice of Results
The Hague, January 3, 2017
On Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 at 07.00 BST (08.00 CEST and 02.00 EDT) Royal Dutch Shell plc will release its fourth quarter and full year results and fourth quarter interim dividend announcement for 2016.
These announcements will be available on http://www.shell.com/investor
