INVESCO ASIA TRUST PLC - Total Voting Rights

London, January 3
Invesco Asia Trust plc
HEADLINE: Voting Rights and Capital
In conformity with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company are as follows:
|Class of share
|Total number of shares in circulation
|Number of voting rights attached to each share
|Total number of voting rights of shares in circulation
|Number of shares held in treasury
|Total number of shares in issue
|Ordinary 10p
|83,478,716
|1
|83,478,716
|4,035,406
|87,514,122
The above total voting rights figure of 83,644,081 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Invesco Asia Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidanceand Transparency Rules.
Nira Mistry
For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
3January 2017