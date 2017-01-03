Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Consumer Confidence in the European Union" report to their offering.

Using the opinions of over 15,000 European consumers, this consumer confidence report offers in-depth insights into consumer confidence across Europe. Unlike the traditional consumer confidence index, the indices in this report more accurately predict future consumer behaviour because they distinguish people's expectations of their personal financial situation from their expectations of the overall economy. However, the report goes much further than simply offering consumer confidence data.

Through demographic, country and sector-specific deep dives, the report will give you detailed insights into the types of consumers that are more confident or less confident about their finances and the economy. In addition, the report reveals the future impact of changes in consumer confidence on specific industries as well as political support.

This report is particularly useful to professionals working in finance and consulting who use consumer confidence data to predict future spending. Although only a snapshot of consumer sentiment, the report serves as a demonstration of the kind of data that Dalia Research can track in real-time. For researchers wishing to gain a full picture of the European consumer demographic landscape, this report is ideal.

Journalists, politicians and political researchers may be especially interested in the results in the final chapter that offer explanations to the current discontent with political institutions such as the EU through analysing consumer confidence data.

Executive Summary:

Consumer Confidence in Europe

The Demographic Landscape

Impact on Industries in Major EU Countries

The Brexit Effect: Financial Outlook and Political Opinion

Key Topics Covered:

1. Message from the CEO

2. About this Report

3. Executive Summary

4. Towards a Better Understanding of Consumer Confidence

5. Macroeconomic Consumer Confidence Index

6. Microeconomic Consumer Confidence Index

7. Breakdown of CCI components: Jobs, finances and the economy

8. Demographic Landscape of Consumer Confidence

9. Key demographic differences

10. Country-level demographic differences: age, education, gender

11. Consumer confidence in the labor force: manual and routine jobs

12. Impact on Future Purchasing Behaviour and Life Events

13. The impact on future consumption economic activity

14. The impact on industries in major EU countries

15. BONUS: The Brexit Effect: consumer confidence and politics

Related Topics: Economics