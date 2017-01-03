Irdeto and Tata Elxsi Partner to Provide Secure In-Car Display Systems for Automobiles

LAS VEGAS, January 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tata Elxsi and Irdeto Help OEMs Implement Secure In-Vehicle Displays; Secure In-Car Display System Showcase at CES 2017

Irdeto, the world leader in digital platform security, today announced a partnership with Tata Elxsi, a key global player in the automotive ecosystem, to provide automakers with secure in-car display systems for automobiles. Irdeto has combined its Cloakware for Automotive by Irdeto security solution with Tata Elxsi's award-winning design and engineering expertise to offer secure, best-in-class user interface solutions and connected cockpit solutions to automotive clients around the world.



Gartner is predicting that by 2020, there will be a quarter of a billion connected cars on the road. As the number of connected cars continues to grow, the importance of security becomes even more critical to ensure a safe driving experience while still providing the connectivity that consumers desire. The partnership delivers high-end security, human machine interface (HMI) design, and innovative and appealing visual solutions for futuristic displays in vehicles as a full-system development service. The Tata Elxsi and Irdeto solution works with Vehicle-to-X (V2X), connected cars and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technologies, providing secure design engineering services to customers. In addition, Tata Elxsi and Irdeto are also addressing security issues related to mobile companion applications. The partnership secures the application, any data generated by the app and the communication between the vehicle and mobile phone using the Remote Vehicle Interaction (RVI) specification.

"With the arrival of futuristic technology in cars like an integrated e-cockpit and autonomous vehicles, the user interface plays a key role in the driving experience," said Tony K John, Global Head of Marketing, Partnership & Alliance, Transportation Business Unit, Tata Elxsi. "This technology should be truly intuitive for the end-user, but automakers face many challenges when designing an effective and distraction free user interface that is also secure. By joining forces with Irdeto, we are addressing this challenge by providing a secure and intuitive solution that is a differentiator for today's OEMs, helping them achieve a competitive advantage while keeping drivers safe."

With more than 20 years of working experience with automotive OEMs, leading suppliers, tool vendors and semiconductor companies, Tata Elxsi is the preferred partner for software and system design in automotive product development. The partnership enables Tata Elxsi's award winning design and engineering teams to rapidly prototype an advanced graphical user interface (GUI) which seamlessly and securely transitions with the target system, including instrument clusters, infotainment head units, rear-seat entertainment and connected car application interfaces.

"With the number of connected cars growing on our roads each and every day, hackers are stepping up their game to target vehicles that have become dependent on software, but are weak on security," said Daniel Thunberg, Global Head, Internet of Things at Irdeto. "Today's connected vehicle is an easy target for hackers, which is why it is critical for OEMs to implement effective cybersecurity into their vehicles from the beginning. Our partnership with Tata Elxsi provides a joint solution that not only provides a high-end user experience, but also world-class security that is integrated into the design process."

Cloakware for Automotive is a comprehensive solution that allows automakers to create safe and secure vehicles. By combining innovative, patented technologies and cybercrime services to address a variety of security challenges in a car, Irdeto is providing strong anti-hacking protection with renewable software security. The solution makes it virtually impossible to reverse engineer vehicle software, ensuring that automobiles operate as intended.

Tata Elxsi and Irdeto will demo this secure in-car display system at CES from January 5-7 at the Bellagio hotel. To learn more or request a demo, please visit: http://irdeto.com/products/cloakware-for-automotive.htm or email us at: vehiclesecurity@irdeto.com

About Irdeto

Irdeto: Your Partner for Automotive

Irdeto is a pioneer in digital platform and application security, with its software security technology and cyber services protecting more than 5 billion devices and applications against cyberattacks for some of the world's best known brands. For nearly 50 years, Irdeto has worked with software application providers, connected device manufacturers, pay media operators and content creators to secure their products and business models. Combining patented technologies and services, the Cloakware for Automotive by Irdeto solution helps automakers and tier-one suppliers protect their brand and save cost in the battle against cybercriminals by creating a secure, tamper-proof environment for vehicle software. Irdeto, a subsidiary of Naspers (JSE: NPN), is headquartered in the Netherlands with more than 15 locations worldwide.

Visit http://www.irdeto.com.

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is a leading global technology and design services provider, addressing the automotive, broadcast, communications, consumer electronics and healthcare industries.

It is a preferred partner for leading automotive OEMs and suppliers across the world, combining award-winning design and UX capability with deep technology experience of over 20 years in automotive software and system design, and domain expertise in automotive electronics, connected cars, active safety and security. This is supported by a network of design studios and development centers across the world, Automotive SPICE Level 5 certified quality processes, and centers of excellence for digital technologies including IoT and analytics.

Tata Elxsi is part of the $100 Billion Tata group, and headquartered in Bangalore.

Visit http://www.tataelxsi.com

