sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 03.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
03.01.2017 | 17:05
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

CITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD TRUST LIMITED - Statement re Inside Information

PR Newswire
London, January 3

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

HEADLINE: Statement re Inside Information

City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd ('the Company') confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the annual financial report.

Issued for and on behalf of City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited.

Contact:

Hilary Jones

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 825323

3 January 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire