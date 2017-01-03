TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- Bill Downe, Chief Executive Officer of BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO)(NYSE: BMO), will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Canadian Bank CEO Conference in Toronto on January 10, 2017, at 9:15 a.m. (EST).

Mr. Downe's remarks and question and answer session will be broadcast live via webcast at www.bmo.com/investorrelations. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About BMO Financial Group

Established in 1817, and currently marking its 200th year of operations, BMO Financial Group is a highly diversified financial services provider based in North America. With total assets of $688 billion as of October 31, 2016, and more than 45,000 employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

Contacts:

For Media Relations Enquiries:

Ralph Marranca, Toronto

(416) 867-3996

Ralph.marranca@bmo.com



Frederic Tremblay, Montreal

(514) 877-1873

Frederic1.Tremblay@bmo.com



For Investor Relations Enquiries:

Jill Homenuk, Toronto

(416) 867-4770

Jill.Homenuk@bmo.com



Christine Viau, Toronto

(416) 867-6956

Christine.Viau@bmo.com



Web: www.bmo.com

Twitter: @BMOmedia



