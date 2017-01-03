Research and Markets - Global Container Fleet Market Growth of 3%, 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Maersk, CMA CGM & MSC

DUBLIN, Jan 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Container Fleet Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global container fleet market to grow at a CAGR of 3.19% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global container fleet market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers volume based on container fleet capacity for the respective region or the container type. It considers freight volume based on the freight volume shipped by the vendors operating in the market making use of the containers



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing use of fleet management system. Fleet management systems are formed by the integration of hardware, software, and communication technologies and act as a platform for fleet operators to help in efficient control, tracking, and monitoring of vehicles used for commercial purposes. They improve the overall operational efficiency by reducing non-value added activities of the operators. Fuel cards are used for fuel management while driver safety systems monitor driver behavior.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing intermodal freight transportation. Intermodal transportation is cost-efficient, easy to track and there are few idle periods. It offers door-to-door delivery, a shorter delivery time, safety of the cargo, and the ability to use different routes. The intermodal freight transportation industry is introducing some major advances in technology such as ICT, computerized vehicle routing, active traffic management, and online freight exchange.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is trade imbalance causing low back-haul utilization rate. Excessive import, as opposed to the volume of exports, leads to accumulation of empty containers and vice versa. This is called trade imbalance in the container shipping industry.



Key Vendors:



Maersk

CMA CGM

MSC

China COSCO Shipping



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by type



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Market drivers

Part 09: Impact of drivers



Part 10: Market challenges



Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fqwjnp/global_container

