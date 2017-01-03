Research and Markets - Global Automotive Night Vision System Market Growth of 16%, 2016-2020 with Autoliv, Bosch & Continental Leading the Way

DUBLIN, Jan 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Night Vision System Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global automotive night vision system market to grow at a CAGR of 16.11% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive night vision system market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the annual shipment units of luxury and mid-segment cars. In terms of regional market size, regional shipment data have been considered.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increase in NVS demand from emerging markets. Developed regions such as Europe and the Americas dominate the global automotive NVS market. The automobile market is growing, especially in emerging markets, and OEMs and suppliers are focused on these emerging markets. The continuous economic growth in emerging markets has improved the financial status of consumers and they are willing to spend on advanced safety features.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is voluntary safety initiatives. The risk in traffic is high during the night than in the day. The main aim of the NVS is to improve the driver's range of vision and provide protection to the driver and people walking on the roads. Vehicle manufacturers are also taking proactive roles to enhance their vehicle crash avoidance capabilities.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high price of NVS. NVS are expensive because of the high costs involved with related technologies such as sensitivity, resolution, and complex image analysis algorithms.



Key Vendors:



Autoliv

Bosch

Continental

Delphi

ZF TRW



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by technology



Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Market drivers



Part 09: Market challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dpk74d/global_automotive

