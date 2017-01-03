Global Robotic Surgery Market (2016-2020) - By Product Type, Application, Volume & End User - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Robotic Surgery Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global robotic surgery market to grow at a CAGR of 11.34% during the period 2016-2020.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global robotic surgery market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of robotic surgical systems, instruments, accessories, and service support to key end-users such as hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs).



The market has been witnessing a development in the use of low-cost robotic surgical systems, which is expected to change the market dynamics in the future. One of the reasons for low penetration rates in the market is the high cost of robotic surgical systems. Therefore, emerging competitors are currently focusing on developing cost-effective robotic systems and are likely to challenge the dominance of established vendors by providing greater affordability and technological innovation. The vendors are developing low-cost robotic surgical systems by incorporating new type of motors that use ceramics or plastics rather than metal components. The use of plastics will eventually reduce their operational costs, thereby improving the affordability. Also, the researchers are focusing on reducing the cost of sensors used in robotic surgical systems by developing smaller size components.



According to the report, the limitations involved in open surgeries have driven the adoption of surgical robots. Open and laparoscopic surgeries require large incisions, and longer recovery times, which affect the individual's outcomes. Also, this procedure is associated with increased infection rates and increased blood transfusion rates. Therefore, the surgeons are increasingly adopting urological surgical robots owing to its benefits over open surgeries. Some of the advantages of urological surgical robots include reduction of incision size, fewer blood transfusions, and improved recovery times. Also, it reduces urinary incontinence, erectile dysfunction, and mortality rates. Further, robotic urological surgery enhances surgeon's skills, reduces variability, and provides opportunities for simulation.



Key Vendors:



Auris Surgical Robotics

Intuitive Surgical

Stryker

Titan Medical



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Economic analysis of robotic surgery



Part 06: Market landscape



Part 07: Market segmentation by product type



Part 08: Market segmentation by application



Part 09: Market segmentation by volume



Part 10: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 11: Geographical segmentation



Part 12: Market drivers



Part 13: Impact of drivers



Part 14: Market challenges



Part 15: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 16: Market trends



Part 17: Vendor landscape



Part 18: Key vendor analysis



Part 19: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/njdpxg/global_robotic

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716