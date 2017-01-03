Global Thrombectomy Devices Market Growth of 5% (2016-2020) - By Product Type, Indication & End Users - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Thrombectomy Devices Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global thrombectomy devices market to grow at a CAGR of 5.73% during the period 2016-2020.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global thrombectomy devices market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of thrombectomy products provided by various vendors in the market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is technological advancements with the advent of laser & UV radiation. With the advent of laser and ultra-violet (UV) radiation technology, the dissolving of blood clots has become easier. The use of laser thrombectomy has eliminated the need for mechanical thrombus removal. Pulsed UV excimer laser light at 380nm frequency can help in the vaporization of thrombus and suppressing the aggregation of platelets.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rise in prevalence of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases. the rise in prevalent cases of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases is driving the market growth, with the increased use of thrombectomy devices for the removal of blood clots. Some of the common cardiovascular diseases where blood clots occur are coronary heart diseases and peripheral vascular diseases.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is lack of product differentiation. Vendors are currently finding it difficult to remain competitive in the market because of the lack of product differentiation. Since the features and functionalities of various products are similar in nature, most healthcare centers and surgeons tend to opt for products based on familiarity with a specific brand name. Hence, it is critical for manufacturers to develop a technologically-advanced product line to achieve product differentiation.

Key Vendors:



Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Teleflex

DePuy Synthes



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by indication



Part 08: Market segmentation by end-users



Part 09: Geographical segmentation



Part 10: Market drivers



Part 11: Impact of drivers



Part 12: Market challenges



Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 14: Market trends



Part 15: Vendor landscape



Part 16: Key vendor analysis



Part 17: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h9936n/global

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



