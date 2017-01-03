Overview of How Electric Vehicles Will Change the World 2017-2037 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 3, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

For 20 years we have surveyed the whole electric vehicle scene land, water and air, hybrid and pure electric. The next 20 years will make all that seem just a taster. Industries will collapse but certain countries, companies and users will prosper. The unique overview report, "Electric Vehicles Change the World 2017-2037" explains all this including the barely-noticed new end game of energy independent electric vehicles EIV. Nowadays, there are EIVs announced all the time and they will become more important than the much-discussed autonomy of navigation that many of them will employ.

We show how fuel cell and non-plug-in vehicles will be sidelined as we approach peak internal combustion engine, peak car and even peak plug-in pure electric vehicle in the next two decades. We show that if, as is likely, the new 48V mild hybrids forecasted acquire EV modes of operation within ten years, the total EV market will approach one trillion dollars. We spell out how EVs leveraging navigational autonomy and/or energy independence will hugely assist the young, the old and emerging nations in particular. EIVs lead us to totally different key enabling technologies and different winners and losers. Learn how EIV hardware will be a bigger business than autonomy hardware and identify gaps in the market.

Packed with over 180 slides of detailed, easily understood new infographics, it has facts-based new forecasts uniquely in 46 categories and twenty year technological roadmaps. No more confusing of e-tuktuks with regular cars or indoor with outdoor forklifts. No more ignoring of the new sectors such as electric motorcycles and microEVs.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary And Conclusions

2. Introduction

3. Industrial And Commercial EVs

4. Electric Cars

5. Micro EVs, E-Bikes, E-Scooters, E-Motorbikes, Mobility For Disabled

6. Marine EVs

7. Manned Electric Aircraft

8. Electric Drones: Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

9. Some Of The Key Enabling Technologies

