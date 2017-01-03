WuXi NextCODE to Present at the 35th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

SHANGHAI and CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts and REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Jan. 3,2017 /PRNewswire/ --WuXi NextCODE, the contract genomics organization enabling precision medicine worldwide, today announced its presentation at the upcoming 35th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference at 9am PT (12 noonET) on Thursday, January 12th in San Francisco, CA.

WuXi NextCODE COO Hannes Smarason will provide a full corporate overview and update on recent partnerships and milestones in the company's strategy to provide a fully-integrated, global standard platform for using large-scale genomics data to improve healthcare, medicine and wellness for people and populations around the world.

