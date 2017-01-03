INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - Total Voting Rights

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Voting Rights and Share Capital

The following shares were in issue at close of business on 30 December 2016:

- 39,047,678 UK Equity Shares of 1p each plus 6,923,000 UK Equity Shares held in Treasury;

- 32,695,170 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each plus 3,668,000 Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury;

- 7,099,860 Balanced Risk Shares of 1p each plus 4,240,000 Balanced Risk Shares held in Treasury; and

- 5,451,474 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each plus 6,900,785 Managed Liquidity shares held in Treasury.

The number of votes per share of each class vary with the net asset value (NAV) of the respective underlying portfolio and is determined in accordance with the following formula:

V = A / B

Where

V is the number of votes for each share of a particular class;

A is the portfolio NAV for the relevant share class; and

B is the number of shares of the relevant class in issue (excluding Treasury shares).

The value of A / B (the net asset value per share) for each class is calculated and announced (expressed in pence) daily.

Applying the NAV per share as at 30 December 2016 for each share class the resultant voting rights are as follows:

Shares in issue

(excluding treasury) NAV applied Voting Rights UK Equity Shares 39,047,678 178.24p 69,598,581 Global Equity Income Shares 32,695,170 191.68p 62,670,101 Balanced Risk Shares 7,099,860 130.21p 9,244,727 Managed Liquidity Shares 5,451,474 103.14p 5,622,650 Total 147,136,059

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

3 January 2017