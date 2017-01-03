NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- Southern Home Medical Inc. (OTC PINK: SHOM), a leading developer in the Healthcare Industry, announced that it launched a new website featuring various services.

Southern Home Medical Inc. is inviting its visitors to explore its newly designed website. The website has been designed with user friendliness in mind. It has improved navigation and functionality. The website contains vital company information, such as address and contact information, in addition to the company goals, direction, and description. The website allows customers to access detailed information about its products and will help customers understand SHOM's complete range of products and services.

The products and services displayed on the website include wearable technologies, remote diagnostics, and stem cell therapy. The wearable technologies offered by Southern Home Medical Inc. are light and easy to wear. These wearables will collect health data and statistics on a customer, and forward those to a primary care doctor. From these data, the doctor will be able to stay informed about a customer's condition and remotely diagnose and prevent diseases and illnesses before they even step inside the doctor's office. SHOM is also working on stem cell therapy. Through the use of hematopoietic stem cells and mesenchymal stem cells, broken and damaged tissues are able to be restored and many diseases become much more feasible to treat. In addition to this, the immunoprivileged nature of these stem cells means that the host's immune system will not attack it, which makes stem cell preventive medicine a very attractive and effective treatment for many illnesses.

Southern Home Medical Inc. (SHOM) CEO George Chang offers many different medical services. The launch of the new website is a step forward both for SHOM and the medical field.

About Southern Home Medical, Inc.:

Southern Home Medical, Inc. is a Holding Company with a focus on servicing the needs of the Healthcare Industry. SHOM will continue to leverage the success of their businesses in order to expand sales opportunities in other locations throughout the country with health, medical and equipment needs.

