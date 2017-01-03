Technavio's latest market research report on the global talent management software marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2016-2020. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Amrita Choudhury, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on enterprise applicationsector says, "Talent management software has become an integral part of the HR software applications. It aids in the efficient functioning of the HR team in workforce planning, talent acquisition, performance and succession management, and learning and development of the employees."

The top four emerging market trends driving the global talent management software market according to Technavio ICTresearch analysts are:

Increased use of mobile apps in talent management

Increasing use of social media

Integration of talent management software with analytics tools

Emergence of video tools

Increased use of mobile apps in talent management

The increasing use of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets in the HR processes and talent management is encouraging vendors to launch HR-specific mobile apps or mobile-friendly websites.

Recruiters are using mobile devices to post job notifications, and mobile devices allow candidates to connect with recruiters anytime and anywhere. For example, Monster.com launched Monster Jobs mobile app, available for both Android and iOS. Some of the apps in HR processes include engagement and feedback, learning, employee feedback and performance check-ins, and video interviewing.

Increasing use of social media

The widespread use of social media in the talent management industry is increasing the business opportunities for the vendors. The sharing of jobs via social media networks such as LinkedIn and Facebook is also contributing to the growth of the market. The advent of social media in talent management has made hiring managers and recruiters proactive in their approach by engaging with talent across a wide range of social networking platforms.

The recruitment process, which is part of talent management software, leverages social networking capabilities. The popularity of social networks allows recruiters to extract information from multiple sources and create a clear picture of the potential candidates.

"Some of the major factors driving the social media-based recruitment process include easy referrals, higher chances of identifying suitable candidates, optimum candidate engagement, and mutually-beneficial two-way communication," says Amrita.

Integration of talent management software with analytics tools

All the major players in the market are integrating analytics into talent management software for better results. The recruiting analytics track and monitor recruitment marketing data in real-time. They track the sourcing data from where the most qualified candidates are coming, the amount of time spent on a career site, and check the source used for applying for the job vacancy. All these capabilities help the organization make informed decisions regarding talent management and other HR processes.

Emergence of video tools

Video is one of the most powerful tools used in talent management. The video tool improves the HR processes and creates a positive candidate experience. Video-based interviewing redefines the traditional interview processes and creates new opportunities for organizational growth and productivity. This tool increases the organization's reach to the talent pool, enabling increased visibility into the recruitment process.

