As regards the liquidity contract awarded by the company Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) to Oddo Corporate Finance, on 31 December 2016, the following means were listed in the liquidity account:

5,500 shares;

2,471,973.85 euros in cash.

At this time of the last half yearly statement on 30 June 2016, the following means were listed in the liquidity account:

14,548 shares;

1,480,151.32 euros in cash.

At the time of the original agreement on 31 May 2006, the following means were listed in the liquidity account:

0 shares;

180,000 euros in cash.

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170103005607/en/

Contacts:

Sopra Steria Group

Investor Relations

Olivier Psaume, +33.1.40.67.68.16

investors@soprasteria.com

or

Image Sept

Press Relations

Caroline Simon Simon Zaks

+33.1.53.70.74.65 / +33.1.53.70.74.63

caroline.simon@image7.fr / szaks@image7.fr