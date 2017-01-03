Regulatory News:
ASIT biotech (Paris:ASIT) (BSE:ASIT) (ASIT BE0974289218), a Belgian clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and future commercialization of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies, today announces its preliminary financial calendar for 2017.
|Event
|Date *
|2016 Full-Year Results
|Friday, April 21, 2017
|Shareholders' General Meeting
|Thursday, June 8, 2017
|2017 Half-Year Results
|Friday, September 15, 2017
Financial year ended December 31
* Subject to modification. Press releases are distributed before the financial markets open.
About ASIT biotech
ASIT biotech is a Belgian clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and future commercialisation of a range of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies. Thanks to its innovative ASIT+TM technology platform, ASIT biotech is currently the only developer of AIT product candidates consisting of a unique mixture of highly purified natural allergen fragments in an optimal size selection. This innovation results in a short treatment, expected to improve patient compliance and real-life effectiveness. ASIT biotech's product pipeline entails two novel ASIT+™ product candidates targeting respiratory allergy with the highest prevalence (i.e. grass pollen: gp-ASIT+TM and house dust mite: hdm-ASIT+TM), that could significantly expand the current immunotherapy market. The Company believes that its innovative ASIT+™ platform is flexible and would be applicable across a range of allergies.
ASIT biotech has a headcount of 22 staff members, at its headquarters in Brussels and a laboratory in Liège, Belgium.
Further information can be found at: www.asitbiotech.com.
Contacts:
ASIT biotech
Thierry Legon, Tel. +32 2 264 03 90
CEO
investors@asitbiotech.com
or
Media and Investor Relations France
NewCap
Dusan Oresansky Pierre Laurent
Tel.: +33 1 44 71 94 92
asitbiotech@newcap.eu
or
Media Relations Belgium
Laure-Eve Monfort, Tel.: +32 2 290 90 93
monfort@comfi.be