The overall objective of the Academic International Conference on Interdisciplinary Legal Studies (AICILS) is to provide platform and stimulate discussion on key Interdisciplinary legal issues affecting politics, psychology, criminology, sociology, economics, socio-legal studies, medicine and history
Topics:
Criminology and Law
Criminal Psychology
Drugs, Crime and Society
Youth Crime and Youth Justice
Victims and Victimology
International Terrorism
Globalisation, Power and Identity
Gender and the Law
Sexuality and the Law
Real and Virtual Worlds: The Sociology of Cyberspace
The Family, Community and Crime
The Social Psychology of Violence and Crime
Corporate Criminal Liability
Criminal Justice
Socio-legal Studies
Sociology of Race and Ethnicity
Social Construction of Sexuality
Cultural Diversity and Law
Human Rights and Civil Liabilities
Poverty, Inequality and the Social Causes of Crime
Globalisation, Law and Human Development
Globalisation and Socio-economic Development
New Technology and Economic Transformation
Migration Law and Immigration Policies
Corporate Governance and Corporate Social Responsibility
Global Politics and Law
Politics of International Law
The Political Economy of Globalisation
The Politics of Global Migration
Contemporary Global Security
Global Politics of the Environment and Climate Change
Global Justice
Global Governance
Sustainable Economic Development
Medicine, Science and the Law
Medical Law and Ethics
Health Policies
Law and Human Genetics
Forensic Science
Medical Jurisprudence
Forensic Computing and Electronic Evidence
Human Rights and Health Law
International Public Health Law and Ethics
Interdisciplinary Studies
Gender, Armed Conflict and International Law
Migration, Gender and Law
Law and Public Administration
Law and Sociology
Law and Economics
Law and History
Law and Psychology
