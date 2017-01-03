Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "AICILS 2017 Oxford: 5th Academic International Conference on Interdisciplinary Legal Studies" conference to their offering.

Fee includes participation in the conference, a certificate of attendance, lunch during conference, badge, conference accessories, coffee breaks, welcome dinner Day ONE, social networking dinner Day TWO and social networking Event Day THREE

The overall objective of the Academic International Conference on Interdisciplinary Legal Studies (AICILS) is to provide platform and stimulate discussion on key Interdisciplinary legal issues affecting politics, psychology, criminology, sociology, economics, socio-legal studies, medicine and history

Topics:

Criminology and Law

Criminal Psychology

Drugs, Crime and Society

Youth Crime and Youth Justice

Victims and Victimology

International Terrorism

Globalisation, Power and Identity

Gender and the Law

Sexuality and the Law

Real and Virtual Worlds: The Sociology of Cyberspace

The Family, Community and Crime

The Social Psychology of Violence and Crime

Corporate Criminal Liability

Criminal Justice

Socio-legal Studies

Sociology of Race and Ethnicity

Social Construction of Sexuality

Cultural Diversity and Law

Human Rights and Civil Liabilities

Poverty, Inequality and the Social Causes of Crime

Globalisation, Law and Human Development

Globalisation and Socio-economic Development

New Technology and Economic Transformation

Migration Law and Immigration Policies

Corporate Governance and Corporate Social Responsibility

Global Politics and Law

Politics of International Law

The Political Economy of Globalisation

The Politics of Global Migration

Contemporary Global Security

Global Politics of the Environment and Climate Change

Global Justice

Global Governance

Sustainable Economic Development

Medicine, Science and the Law

Medical Law and Ethics

Health Policies

Law and Human Genetics

Forensic Science

Medical Jurisprudence

Forensic Computing and Electronic Evidence

Human Rights and Health Law

International Public Health Law and Ethics

Interdisciplinary Studies

Gender, Armed Conflict and International Law

Migration, Gender and Law

Law and Public Administration

Law and Sociology

Law and Economics

Law and History

Law and Psychology

Who Should Attend:

Law:

Lawyers

Legal clerks

Legal executives

Company secretary

Conveyancers

Solicitors

Advocates

Barristers

Patent attorneys

Legal advisors

Legal consultants

Civil service administrators

Human resource managers

