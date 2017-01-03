TROY, MI--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - uBreakiFix opened in Troy on Dec. 30 at 3137 Crooks Rd. The growing technology repair brand specializes in same-day repair service of all electronics -- from phones, tablets and computers, to drones, hover boards and game consoles.

Led by millennial entrepreneur Justin Wetherill, uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, repairing cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems at its more than 275 stores across North America.

uBreakiFix Troy is the third location for owners Drew Lessaris and Matthew, Ron and Joyce Harb. The team also owns the Royal Oak and Southfield stores and plans to open 12 more locations in the coming months.

"Troy is a great area with a lot of businesses, so I know we will be able to help a lot of tech users with repairs as the need arises," Lessaris said. "We received a lot of requests to open a store in Troy and look forward to serving this community."

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to take their Internet-based brand brick and mortar. By reconciling quality tech repair with exceptional customer service, the brand has filled a niche in the marketplace and grown organically, without debt, investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix Troy is the brand's fourth location in Michigan, joining locations in Kentwood, Royal Oak and Southfield.

"Even as we grow, customer satisfaction remains our number one priority," said uBreakiFix CEO and founder Justin Wetherill. "We look forward to answering the Troy community's tech needs with the quality repair service and exceptional customer experience that consumers have come to expect."

uBreakiFix has 275 stores across the U.S. and Canada. The brand's ability to fix anything with a power button sets it apart from the competition. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty.

uBreakiFix Troy is located at 3137 Crooks Rd. Troy, MI 48084 and can be reached at: (248) 712-6622. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

