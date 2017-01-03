Midea Presents Kitchen Solutions at IMM Cologne 2017

COLOGNE, Germany, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading consumer appliances manufacturer Midea will be presenting some of its latest kitchen appliances products at the IMM Cologne. The international interiors show will take place from January 16 to 22, 2017 at Koelnmesse GmbH (Cologne Trade Fair) Exhibition Centre in Cologne, Germany.

Midea's exhibition theme at IMM Cologne will be "Deep in the ordinary lies the extraordinary," highlighting exclusive technologies and improved user experience while tending to energy efficiency and design through comprehensive kitchen solutions.

"The IMM Cologne is a global platform that connects suppliers and decision makers from the furnishing industry, attracts inspiring interior design ideas and presents new concepts to the market; it is the first opportunity in 2017 for Midea to demonstrate our redefined kitchen and home appliances concepts, new products and integrated kitchen solutions," said Danielle Boils, Branding & Marketing Director, Overseas Sales & Marketing Department of Midea's Kitchen Appliances Division.

With a focus on making cooking easier and enjoyable for every family, Midea is incorporating innovative technologies to design surprisingly friendly kitchen appliances that aim to solve the real problems faced by the consumers. The comprehensive kitchen solutions showcase a unified and sleek exterior design of black glass or stainless steel that can fit harmoniously and seamlessly into any modern kitchen.

Midea exhibits two kitchen sets at the trade fair: one featuring black glass 38-cm domino hobs, island hoods, semi-integrated dishwashers with glass black control panel, a stainless steel French door refrigerator as well as its latest built-in ovens, while the second kitchen displays a semi-integrated dishwasher with stainless steel edge profile, ovens, stainless steel and glass wall mounted hoods, full stainless steel hobs and refrigerator.

"By creating affordable, energy efficient and technologically advanced kitchen appliances, Midea is dedicated to help make homes a better place and to bring joy into cooking and into everyday life for our consumers," Boils noted.

About Midea Kitchen Appliances Division

Midea Kitchen Appliances Division is affiliated to Midea Group a World Fortune 500 company. Founded in 1968, Midea is one of the world's largest kitchen appliances suppliers with annual sales revenue exceeding USD 2.7 billion, is the world's No.1 microwave oven and No.3 dishwasher manufacturer. Its operations in China are spread over four manufacturing locations, one in Belarus, assembly plants in Latin America; in addition it boasts multiple R&D centers in China, Italy and USA.

