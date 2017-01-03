sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 03.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

48,953 Euro		+0,901
+1,88 %
WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Aktie:
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,75
49,205
19:32
47,908
49,23
19:32
03.01.2017 | 18:02
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

MIAMI (January 3, 2017) - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) was notified that on December 29, 2016 Michael Thamm, Chief Executive Officer of the Costa Group, acquired 117,537 performance-based restricted stock units ("Performance RSUs"), originally granted on December 27, 2013 pursuant to the Carnival plc 2005 Employee Share Plan. Each Performance RSU represents one share of Carnival plc ordinary shares ("plc Shares"), with a nominal value of US$1.66 per ordinary plc Share. The Performance RSU's will vest 50% as of December 29, 2016 and 50% as of December 27, 2017.

Mr. Thamm subsequently sold 30,842 plc Shares on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of £41.23 per plc Share to satisfy tax obligations upon the vesting of the Performance RSUs. Following these transactions, Mr. Thamm continues to own, directly and indirectly, 139,541 plc Shares.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMichael O. Thamm
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer of the Costa Group
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival plc
b)Legal Entity IdentifierN/A
4ADetails of the transaction: 1
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares with a nominal value of US$1.66 per share
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
117,537
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
117,537
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2016-12-29
f)Place of the transactionLSE
4BDetails of the transaction: 2
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares with a nominal value of US$1.66 per share

ISIN: GB0031215220
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares to cover tax obligations
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
£41.23		Volume(s)
30,842
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
30,842
£41.23
e)Date of the transaction2016-12-29
f)Place of the transactionNYSE

Arnaldo Perez

General Counsel & Secretary

Carnival Corporation & plc

3655 NW 87th Avenue

MLGL-815

Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600


© 2017 PR Newswire