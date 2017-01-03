EY tabulates votes for 2017 Golden Globe Awards® at the start of Hollywood's award season

- Biggest names in show business get ready for one of Hollywood's biggest nights

- Winners are only known to three EY professionals before the show

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- EY is kicking off the New Year by tabulating the votes for one of Hollywood's most prestigious award shows: the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Golden Globe Awards®. For the 44th consecutive year, EY is overseeing the voting process for the awards, which honors the best in TV and film. Only three EY professionals will know the results in advance of the ceremony, which they will personally carry down the red carpet in briefcases handcuffed to their wrists.

The 74th annual Golden Globe Awards will be telecast live on NBC Sunday, January 8, 2017, 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST from The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, California. "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon will emcee the show.

Andy Sale, Senior Partner and Greater Los Angeles Advisory Services Leader, Ernst & Young LLP, says:

"EY first began working with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on the 1973 Golden Globe Awards when 'The Godfather' won for best picture, 'All in the Family' was the best comedy series and Liza Minelli won best actress for 'Cabaret.' Every year since then, we have gone to extreme lengths to protect the accuracy, security and integrity of the awards. During the past 44 years, we've remained committed to protecting the legacy of the Golden Globe Awards as one of the most prominent and well-respected symbols for excellence in motion pictures and television."

EY oversees the entire balloting process for the Golden Globe Awards including:

Confirming and qualifying all voter credentials to certify that they meet the current standards of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Overseeing the entire ballot gathering and tabulation process for both the nominations and final voting

Triple-checking the results to eliminate any margin of error

Assembling and maintaining exclusive control over winners' envelopes until moments before each celebrity presenter appears onstage

John Nendick, EY Global Media & Entertainment Leader, adds:

"It's an exciting time to be in this business. The emergence of new technologies and distribution channels is quickly transforming the landscape of media and entertainment, creating fresh opportunities for original types of content and exceptional entertainment experiences. We look forward to celebrating all types of talent, creativity and innovation at this year's Golden Globe Awards."

Notes to Editors

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

How EY's Global Media & Entertainment Sector can help your business

In an industry synonymous with creativity and innovation, the bar for business excellence is set high. You need to embrace new technology, develop new distribution models and satisfy the demands of a voracious and outspoken consumer. At the same time, it's important to manage costs, exceed stakeholder expectations and comply with new regulations. There's always another challenge just around the corner. EY's Global Media & Entertainment Sector can help. We bring together a high-performance, worldwide team of media and entertainment professionals with deep technical experience in providing assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services to the industry's leaders. Our network of professionals collaborates and shares knowledge around the world to deliver exceptional client service, leveraging our leading market share position to provide you with actionable information, quickly and reliably. Visit us at ey.com/mediaentertainment and follow us on Twitter @EY_MandE.