Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "ICBEMM 2017 Oxford: 3rd International Conference on Business, Economics, Management and Marketing" conference to their offering.
Fee includes participation in the conference, a certificate of attendance, lunch during conference, badge, conference accessories,coffee breaks, welcome dinner Day ONE, social networking dinner Day TWO and social networking Event Day THREE
The overall objective of the International Conference on Business, Economics, Management and Marketing (ICBEMM) is to stimulate discussion on various issues affecting business, economics, management and marketing, as well as to encourage research and discussion in interdisciplinary study between business, economics and management.
Sample Topics:
Business
Business Ethics
Business and Economics
Business Law
International Business Context
Corporate Social Responsibility
International Trade
Business and Sustainable Development
Climate Change: Causes and Impacts on Business
E-Business and E-Commerce
Business Economics and Management Science
Corporate Finance and Governance
Entrepreneurship
Finance and Investment
The Entrepreneurial Challenge
Economics
Trade Liberalisation and Economic Growth
Sustainability Economic Development and Climate Change
Globalization and Labour Market
Banking and Finance
Economic Policy
Finance and Investment
Financial Economics
Management
Strategies for Managing Supply Chains
Financial Analysis
Finance
Supply Chain Risk and Adaptation
Operations Management
Human Resource Management
Work, Culture Organisations
Managing Diversity in Business
Strategic Management
Corporate Strategy
Competitive Strategy
Intellectual Property Strategy Management
Technology and Operational Management
Negotiations
Leadership and Management Development
Management of R&D and Product
Project Management
Marketing
Research Philosophy and Practice
Sustainable Marketing
Marketing Management
Research Marketing
Research Marketing Strategy
Strategic Brand Management
Advertising, Sales Promotion and Public relations
Rural Marketing
Industrial Marketing
Direct ad Event Marketing
Digital Marketing
Services Marketing
International Marketing Management
Strategic Business Sustainability
Integrated Marketing Communications
Consumer Behaviour
Marketing Channels Strategic Sales Force Management
