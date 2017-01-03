Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "ICBEMM 2017 Oxford: 3rd International Conference on Business, Economics, Management and Marketing" conference to their offering.

Fee includes participation in the conference, a certificate of attendance, lunch during conference, badge, conference accessories,coffee breaks, welcome dinner Day ONE, social networking dinner Day TWO and social networking Event Day THREE

The overall objective of the International Conference on Business, Economics, Management and Marketing (ICBEMM) is to stimulate discussion on various issues affecting business, economics, management and marketing, as well as to encourage research and discussion in interdisciplinary study between business, economics and management.

Sample Topics:

Business

Business Ethics

Business and Economics

Business Law

International Business Context

Corporate Social Responsibility

International Trade

Business and Sustainable Development

Climate Change: Causes and Impacts on Business

E-Business and E-Commerce

Business Economics and Management Science

Corporate Finance and Governance

Entrepreneurship

Finance and Investment

The Entrepreneurial Challenge

Economics

Trade Liberalisation and Economic Growth

Sustainability Economic Development and Climate Change

Globalization and Labour Market

Banking and Finance

Economic Policy

Financial Economics

Management

Strategies for Managing Supply Chains

Financial Analysis

Finance

Supply Chain Risk and Adaptation

Operations Management

Human Resource Management

Work, Culture Organisations

Managing Diversity in Business

Strategic Management

Corporate Strategy

Competitive Strategy

Intellectual Property Strategy Management

Technology and Operational Management

Negotiations

Leadership and Management Development

Management of R&D and Product

Project Management

Marketing

Research Philosophy and Practice

Sustainable Marketing

Marketing Management

Research Marketing

Research Marketing Strategy

Strategic Brand Management

Advertising, Sales Promotion and Public relations

Rural Marketing

Industrial Marketing

Direct ad Event Marketing

Digital Marketing

Services Marketing

International Marketing Management

Strategic Business Sustainability

Integrated Marketing Communications

Consumer Behaviour

Marketing Channels Strategic Sales Force Management

