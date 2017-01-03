Regulatory News:

ESI Group (Paris:ESI), pioneer and world-leading provider in Virtual Prototyping, announces today its provisional financial communication agenda for 2017:

Event Date 2016 Full Year Sales March 14th, 2017 2016 Full Year Results April 19th, 2017 2017 First Quarter Sales May 24th, 2017 Annual General Meeting July 11th, 2017 2017 Half Year Sales and Results September 19th, 2017 2017 Third Quarter Sales November 21th, 2017

Financial year 2017 ended on January 31st, 2018

About ESI

ESI Groupis a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtually replicating the fabrication, assembly and testing of products in different environments. Today, coupled with Virtual Reality, animated by systems models, and benefiting from data analytics, Virtual Prototypingbecomes immersive and interactive: ESI's clients can bring their products to life, ensuring reliable performance, serviceability and maintainability. ESI solutions help world-leading OEM's and innovative companies make sure that their products will pass certification tests before any physical prototype is built and that new products are competitive in their market space. Virtual Prototyping addresses the emerging need for products to be smart and autonomous and supports industrial manufacturers in their digital transformation.

Today, ESI's customer base spans nearly every industry sector. The company employs about 1100 high-level specialists worldwide to address the needs of customers in more than 40 countries. For more information, please visit www.esi-group.com/

