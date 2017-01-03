Sport Going Digital: a Driver for Wearables - Overview of the Services and Technologies That Accompany Connected Sport 2016-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report analyses the digital services and technologies deployed in sport. Particular emphasis is given to wearables, which now account for the majority of products marketed in connected sport.

The report provides an overview of the services and technologies that accompany connected sport.

It goes on to present the positioning and strategies of the main players along the market's value chain.

Lastly, the report provides an estimate of the market up to 2021, and analyses the obstacles and incentives affecting its development.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology & definitions

2.1. General methodology

2.2. Scope of the report

3. What is on offer in the sports environment?

3.1. General architecture

3.2. Hardware

3.2.1. Embedded sensors

3.2.2. External sensors

3.2.3. Illustration of embedded sensors and external sensors for use in sport

3.3. Connectivity

3.3.1. Wireless Personal Area Network (WPAN)

3.3.2. Wi-Fi

3.3.3. Bluetooth

3.3.4. Cellular

3.3.5. LPWA

3.4. Middleware

3.4.1. Data aggregation platforms

3.4.2. Big data

3.5. Applications

3.5.1. Measuring performance

3.5.2. Safety

3.6. Connected objects spread to all sports

4. Positioning of market players

4.1. General sports equipment manufacturers

4.1.1. Under Armour

4.1.2. Adidas

4.1.3. Nike

4.1.4. Other players

4.2. Specialised sports accessory manufacturers

4.2.1. Garmin

4.2.2. Polar

4.2.3. Suunto

4.3. Pure players

4.3.1. Sensors

4.3.2. Connected wristbands/watches

4.3.3. Applications

4.4. CE manufacturers

4.5. Internet players

4.6. Telecom operators

4.7. The major sports brands and electronics giants are expanding their presence on the value chain

5. Market and forecasts

5.1. Forecasts

5.1.1. Demand

5.1.2. The market by segment

5.1.3. The market by geographical region

5.2. Market strengths and weaknesses

5.2.1. Strengths

5.2.2. Weaknesses

5.3. How will the business models evolve?

5.3.1. Revenues focused on the sale of devices

5.3.2. ...but applications do provide added value

5.3.3. A means of fostering customer loyalty

5.3.4. Towards a B2B2C model?

5.3.5. The big IoT groups are moving to the centre of value chains

