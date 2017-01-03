Global Commercial Beverage Blender Market (2016-2020) - By Container Construction, Capacity & End User - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Commercial Beverage Blender Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.



The report forecasts the global commercial beverage blender market to grow at a CAGR of 8.29% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial beverage blender market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of new units of commercial beverage blenders to end-users like juice bars, pubs, and clubs, restaurants, hotels and catering companies.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is jar free technology. In the conventional beverage blenders, regular cleaning and rinsing leads to wastage of more water and also accounts for around 10% of beverage ingredient wastage. To overcome these challenges, manufacturers are coming up with technological innovations in commercial beverage blenders, which, in turn, leads to product automation.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is strategic alliances. Increase in number of strategic alliances to improve the product reach and enhance the sales network is expected to significantly propel the market growth during the forecast period.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is prevailing market for used commercial beverage blenders. Most of the commercial beverage blender operators are leaning toward using high-end beverage blender models so as to offer better quality beverage with high consistency over the taste and texture of blended beverages. However, many small food service establishments are price sensitive and avoid unnecessary expenditure to maximize their overall profit margin. Thus, they prefer investing in used beverage blenders to get advanced features at economical price.



Key Vendors:



Vitamix

Blendtec

Hamilton Beach Brands

Waring.



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by container construction



Part 07: Market segmentation by capacity



Part 08: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 09: Geographical segmentation



Part 10: Key leading countries



Part 11: Market drivers



Part 12: Impact of drivers



Part 13: Market challenges



Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 15: Market trends



Part 16: Competitor landscape



Part 17: Key vendor analysis



Part 18: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vdss9b/global_commercial

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716