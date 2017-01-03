sprite-preloader
03.01.2017 | 18:11
Global Commercial Beverage Blender Market (2016-2020) - By Container Construction, Capacity & End User - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Commercial Beverage Blender Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global commercial beverage blender market to grow at a CAGR of 8.29% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial beverage blender market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of new units of commercial beverage blenders to end-users like juice bars, pubs, and clubs, restaurants, hotels and catering companies.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is jar free technology. In the conventional beverage blenders, regular cleaning and rinsing leads to wastage of more water and also accounts for around 10% of beverage ingredient wastage. To overcome these challenges, manufacturers are coming up with technological innovations in commercial beverage blenders, which, in turn, leads to product automation.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is strategic alliances. Increase in number of strategic alliances to improve the product reach and enhance the sales network is expected to significantly propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is prevailing market for used commercial beverage blenders. Most of the commercial beverage blender operators are leaning toward using high-end beverage blender models so as to offer better quality beverage with high consistency over the taste and texture of blended beverages. However, many small food service establishments are price sensitive and avoid unnecessary expenditure to maximize their overall profit margin. Thus, they prefer investing in used beverage blenders to get advanced features at economical price.

Key Vendors:

  • Vitamix
  • Blendtec
  • Hamilton Beach Brands
  • Waring.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by container construction

Part 07: Market segmentation by capacity

Part 08: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 09: Geographical segmentation

Part 10: Key leading countries

Part 11: Market drivers

Part 12: Impact of drivers

Part 13: Market challenges

Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 15: Market trends

Part 16: Competitor landscape

Part 17: Key vendor analysis

Part 18: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vdss9b/global_commercial

