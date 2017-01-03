The Blockchain Technology Market 2016-2025: Commercial Applications and Opportunity Analysis and Forecast - Global Value Added Over Blockchain Anticipated to Increase Over 15% of the Global GDP - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Blockchain Technology Market: Commercial Applications (Financial Services, Media, Healthcare, Real Estate, Energy, Government and Supply Chain) and Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2016 - 2025" report to their offering.

The report on Blockchain Technology Landscape Analysis' is a meticulous study of the construct of the blockchain ecosystem, industry stakeholders, emerging opportunities and challenges to implementing them.



After a thorough analysis of the current trends, the market dynamic chapter includes the key push and pull forces that are expected to influence the deployment of the technology in the next ten years.

Owing to the dependency of the market growth on the legal and regulatory framework, government initiatives and the role of start-ups, financial monoliths and consortiums, the anticipated value to be added over blockchain from different industries from 2015 to 2025 is calculated.



A blockchain is a distributed database, based on the Bitcoin protocol that records and maintains a list of all the transactions taking place in real time.



Blockchain offers users a host of advantages in comparison to legacy systems that are being used currently. Some of these benefits include but are not limited to elimination of third party intermediaries, creation of transparency, streamlining of due processes, protection from malicious attacks and internal and external cost savings.



Consequentially, a multitude of companies across industry verticals are investing heavily to develop feasible applications of the technology as blockchain presents the opportunity of transforming the way business transactions are done presently.



The report involves a mix of companies chosen on the basis of their research and development on blockchain and implementation of successful blockchain applications.



Key Questions answered in the report:



- Which factors will be driving the adoption of the technology through the forecast period?

- What factors are currently challenging the development and implementation of blockchain technology?

- How are the consortiums such as R3 and PTDL participating in endorsing the technology?

- What are the currently identified use cases of blockchain?

- What are the industry sectors which can be disrupted through the use of blockchain and how?

- How will the adoption of blockchain change in next ten years?

- Who are the key players involved in investing in, developing or leveraging blockchain?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Scope and Methodology



2 Industry Analysis



3 Market Dynamics



4 Competitive Insights



5 Blockchain Technology Landscape Analysis by Commercial Application



6 Company Profiles



- Bitcoin Group

- BitFury

- Bitpesa

- BTL Group, Ltd.

- Circle

- Citigroup

- Coinbase

- Colu

- Earthport

- Factom

- IBM

- Kraken Digital Asset Exchange

- NASDAQ, Inc.

- R3 CEV

- Ripple Labs

- Shocard

- Stripe



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jf8328/the_blockchain

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716