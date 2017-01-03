Cellular M2M Markets Report Provides Market and Data Analysis to 2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cellular M2M Markets: Consistent Growth Driven mainly by Automotive and Utilities" report to their offering.
This report analyses the overriding trends and changes taking place in the M2M market around the globe.
It explores the driving forces behind the market's growth and transformation, including an examination of major market trends, plus volume and value forecasts up to 2020 by region (4) and by country (25).
It also presents the quantitative evolution of cellular modules, by application and by networking technology.
Forecasts up to 2020 by region and by segment: Revenues for module, hardware, connectivity, integration segments:
- Installed base of M2M subscribers
- Installed base of different networking technologies
- Installed base of different cellular-networking technologies
Database Structure
Indicators by region
- Past data 2010-2014
- Estimated data for 2015
- Forecasts 2016-2020
Revenue segments
- Cellular M2M market by region
- Cellular M2M total revenues, by origin
- Cellular M2M Communication & associated services market, by region
- Cellular M2M module market, by region
Installed base
- Cellular M2M modules/SIMs by region, by country and by technology
- Split between 2G, 3G and 4G
Additional data
- Share of M2M lines in total mobile subscribers
- Share of M2M revenues in total mobile revenues and data revenues
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Methodology & definitions
3. Key underlying technologies
4. Vertical adoption
5. Market structure and player strategies
6. Strategic analysis
7. Markets and forecasts
Companies Mentioned
Connectivity players
MVNE
- Aeris
- Cubic
- KORE Telematics
- Kuantic
- Maingate (now Sierra Wireless)
- Wyless
Module and hardware players
- Alcatel-Lucent
- Cinterion Wireless (now Gemalto)
- Coronis (Elster group)
- Erco Gener
- Gemalto
- Huawei
- Intel
- Nokia
- Novatel (incl. Enfora)
- Sierra Wireless
- SimCom
- Skybility
- Telit -
- U-blox
- Wavecom
Integrators, services providers and software players
- Accenture
- Atos Origin
- AWS
- Cap Gemini
- Comtech M2M
- EmWare
- Ericsson
- IBM
- Jasper
- Mobile Wisdom
- Numerex
- PTC (Axeda and Thingworx)
- Tridium
Network operators
- AT&T
- Bouygues Telecom
- BT
- China Mobile
- KDDI
- KPN
- NTT DOCOMO
- Orange Business Services
- SFR
- SIGFOX
- Softbank
- Swisscom
- Telecom Italia
- Telefónica/ O2
- Telenor
- T-Mobile USA
- T-Mobile
- Turkcell
- Verizon Wireless
- Vodafone
