STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

DDM Holding AG (First North: DDM), a specialist investor in and manager of non-performing loans and distressed assets, announces that it has made significant loan repayments of approximately EUR 4.4M since the end of the third quarter of 2016.

The loan repayments related to the EUR 11M bond issued by DDM Debt AB in July 2016 and follow continued strong performance by the recently acquired Slovenian portfolio. These repayments were in addition to the almost EUR 3M of repayments made on the EUR 11M bond during the third quarter of 2016, resulting in an outstanding principal bond value of approximately EUR 3.7M as of today. The loan repayments were financed using cash on hand.

This is information which DDM Holding AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 18:00 p.m. CET on 3 January 2017.

CONTACT:

For more information, please visit DDM's website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:

Hans Uhrus, Investor Relations Manager

Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch | Tel: +46 8 4080 9030

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/ddm-holding-ag/r/ddm-makes-significant-loan-repayments-of-approximately-eur-4-4m,c2159772

The following files are available for download: