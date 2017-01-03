

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended Tuesday's session with modest gains. The markets pared their gains in late trade, after early gains on Wall Street began to erode. Investors were encouraged by the release of some better than expected economic data. Chinese factory activity data pointed to stabilization in the economy and a gauge of U.K. manufacturing hit a 30-month high in December.



Mining stocks received a boost from the strong Chinese data, while energy stocks climbed on rising crude oil prices. Banks and automakers also turned in a strong performance.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.61 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.19 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.74 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.12 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.35 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.49 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 1.17 percent.



In Frankfurt, Commerzbank jumped 4.20 percent and Deutsche Bank added 0.85 percent.



Volkswagen gained 1.99 percent and Daimler rose 1.35 percent. BMW also finished higher by 1.02 percent.



In Paris, European exchange operator Euronext climbed 6.97 percent after announcing an irrevocable all-cash offer to acquire the London Stock Exchange Group's French clearing business.



Aircraft maker Dassault Aviation rose 1.68 percent after saying that it has reduced its share capital by 9.6 percent.



Societe Generale increased 3.75 percent and BNP Paribas gained 2.60 percent. Credit Agricole also finished higher by 3.25 percent.



Peugeot climbed 3.29 percent and Renault added 1.26 percent.



In London, Tullow Oil rallied 5.56 percent as a historical deal between OPEC and non-OPEC member countries kicked off on Sunday.



Britvic advanced 1.32 percent as the soft drinks maker announced an agreement in principle to acquire Bela Ischia Alimentos Ltda, a concentrates and juice business in Brazil, for a total cash consideration of R$218 million or about 54.5 million pounds.



Retailer Next sank 4.27 percent after analysts at Deutsche Bank downgraded their rating on the stock to 'Hold' from 'Buy.'



InterContinental Hotels Group rose 1.26 percent after Barclays upgraded its rating on the stock.



Barclays surged 3.78 percent and Lloyds Banking Group gained 3.38 percent. Standard Chartered jumped 2.14 percent and Royal Bank of Scotland rose 2.85 percent.



German consumer price inflation accelerated more-than-expected in December to its highest level since the middle of 2013, preliminary figures from Destatis showed Tuesday. The consumer price index rose 1.7 percent year-on-year after increasing 0.8 percent in each of the previous two months. Economists had forecast 1.4 percent inflation.



Germany's unemployment declined more than expected in December suggesting that the economic momentum remained strong at the end of the year.



The number of people out of work plunged 17,000 in December from November, much larger than the expected fall of 5,000. Unemployment totaled 2.638 million in December, the Federal Labor Agency reported Tuesday.



At the same time, the jobless rate held steady at 6 percent in December, as expected, which was the lowest since German reunification.



Germany's unemployment rate remained stable in November, provisional data from Destatis showed Tuesday. The jobless rate came in at adjusted 4.1 percent in November, the same as in October. The number of unemployed totaled 1.76 million, down by around 12,000 from October.



France's inflation increased further in December, flash data from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.



Consumer prices climbed 0.6 percent year-on-year in December, following a 0.5 percent rise in November and 0.4 percent increase in October. Nonetheless, the rate was slower than the expected 0.8 percent.



The U.K. manufacturing sector expanded at the fastest pace in 30 months in December, survey results from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply/Markit factory Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 56.1 in December from 53.6 in November. The score was well above its long-run average of 51.5 and the expected level of 53.2.



China's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in nearly four years in December, driven by a strong upturn in production and new orders, survey results from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 51.9 in December from 50.9 in November. A 50-plus score suggests expansion in activity and the latest reading pointed to the fastest rate of improvement in the health of the factory sector since January 2013.



Growth in U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated by more than anticipated in the month of December, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Tuesday.



The ISM said its purchasing managers index climbed to 54.7 in December from 53.2 in November, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 53.8.



Construction spending in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of November, the Commerce Department revealed in a report released on Tuesday.



The report said construction spending climbed by 0.9 percent to an annual rate of $1.182 trillion in November from the revised October estimate of $1.171 trillion. Spending had been expected to rise by 0.6 percent.



