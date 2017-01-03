sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 03.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,385 Euro		+0,018
+4,90 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
03.01.2017 | 18:18
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, January 3

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:3 January 2017
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):127,702
Highest price paid per share (pence):32.00p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):31.50p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):31.7336p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,436,769,258 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,436,769,258 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

3 JANUARY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
377231.7511:37:18London Stock Exchange
410031.7512:02:17London Stock Exchange
165631.7512:13:55London Stock Exchange
289431.7512:13:55London Stock Exchange
424031.7512:58:21London Stock Exchange
432731.7513:11:58London Stock Exchange
327531.7514:07:49London Stock Exchange
99531.7514:07:49London Stock Exchange
422431.7514:39:57London Stock Exchange
421231.7514:49:44London Stock Exchange
424931.7515:17:49London Stock Exchange
396831.515:28:43London Stock Exchange
446031.515:28:43London Stock Exchange
146131.7515:39:51London Stock Exchange
550631.7515:39:51London Stock Exchange
95643215:39:52London Stock Exchange
1877731.7515:39:53London Stock Exchange
1088831.7515:39:54London Stock Exchange
1514731.7515:39:57London Stock Exchange
461431.7515:39:57London Stock Exchange
248931.7515:39:57London Stock Exchange
197131.7515:40:00London Stock Exchange
122131.7515:40:01London Stock Exchange
15431.7515:40:01London Stock Exchange
953831.516:01:16London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-


© 2017 PR Newswire