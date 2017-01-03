Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 3 January 2017 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 127,702 Highest price paid per share (pence): 32.00p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 31.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 31.7336p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,436,769,258 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,436,769,258 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

3 JANUARY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 3772 31.75 11:37:18 London Stock Exchange 4100 31.75 12:02:17 London Stock Exchange 1656 31.75 12:13:55 London Stock Exchange 2894 31.75 12:13:55 London Stock Exchange 4240 31.75 12:58:21 London Stock Exchange 4327 31.75 13:11:58 London Stock Exchange 3275 31.75 14:07:49 London Stock Exchange 995 31.75 14:07:49 London Stock Exchange 4224 31.75 14:39:57 London Stock Exchange 4212 31.75 14:49:44 London Stock Exchange 4249 31.75 15:17:49 London Stock Exchange 3968 31.5 15:28:43 London Stock Exchange 4460 31.5 15:28:43 London Stock Exchange 1461 31.75 15:39:51 London Stock Exchange 5506 31.75 15:39:51 London Stock Exchange 9564 32 15:39:52 London Stock Exchange 18777 31.75 15:39:53 London Stock Exchange 10888 31.75 15:39:54 London Stock Exchange 15147 31.75 15:39:57 London Stock Exchange 4614 31.75 15:39:57 London Stock Exchange 2489 31.75 15:39:57 London Stock Exchange 1971 31.75 15:40:00 London Stock Exchange 1221 31.75 15:40:01 London Stock Exchange 154 31.75 15:40:01 London Stock Exchange 9538 31.5 16:01:16 London Stock Exchange

