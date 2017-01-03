VIRGINIA BEACH, VA--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: BFNH) announces Mr. Merle Ferguson as its new President / CEO / Chairman. Mr. Ferguson brings to BFNH business acumen from both the public and private business arenas.

Further, BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc.'s business focuses on the acquisition of services, productions, and agricultural facilities within the food services sector.

For further information about this release, contact YES INTERNATIONAL, Investor Relations, 757-306-6090, yes@yesinternational.com and www.yesinternational.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain forward information contained in this release contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties, including but not limited to, those relating to development and expansion activities, domestic and global conditions, and market competitions.

CONTACT:

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc.

Rich Kaiser

757-306-6090