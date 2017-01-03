Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: Purchase in own shares 03-Jan-2017 / 16:47 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1 January 2017 SThree plc Voting Rights and Capital At the date of this announcement, SThree plc's issued share capital consists of 131,250,579 ordinary shares of 1p each with voting rights. Currently there are 2,278,667 shares held in Treasury, and the total number of voting rights in SThree plc is 128,971,912. The above figure of 129,058,903 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, SThree plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Hanisha Hands-Patel Senior Company Secretarial Assistant *SThree plc* +44 (0)20 7268 6000 Language: English ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: POS TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 3730 Time of Receipt: 03-Jan-2017 / 16:47 GMT/BST End of Announcement EQS News Service 533961 03-Jan-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2017 11:48 ET (16:48 GMT)