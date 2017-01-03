The global voltage supervisor ICs marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

Technavio has published a new report on the global voltage supervisor ICs market from 2017-2021.

In this research report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the globalvoltage supervisor ICsmarketfor 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into five end-user segments, including communication, computing applications, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial.

"With the emergence of new technologies such as the IoT, wearable technology, and other new-age innovations, the need for efficient power management will play a crucial role in the demand generation for voltage supervisor ICs," says Sunil Kumar Singh, a leadembedded systemsresearch expert from Technavio.

Technavio's hardware and semiconductor research analysts segment the global voltage supervisor ICs market into the following regions:

APAC

EMEA

Americas

In 2016, with a market share of close to 70%, APAC emerged as the market leader in the global voltage supervisor ICs market, followed by EMEA with over 17% and the Americas with around 13%.

Voltage supervisor ICs market in APAC

The voltage supervisor ICs market in APAC is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The region accounts for a dominant share of about 70% in the global voltage supervisor ICs market due to the high concentration of OEMs and ODMs. The growing demand for voltage supervisor ICs for consumer electronics and automotive applications in the region will drive the growth of the market in APAC during the forecast period. The abundant availability of raw materials and low establishment and labor costs have helped companies launch their production centers in this region.

"High concentration of major electronics manufacturers in countries such as Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan is another key reason for APAC's dominance in the global voltage supervisor ICs market," says Sunil.

Voltage supervisor ICs market in EMEA

The voltage supervisor ICs market in EMEA is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The market will grow significantly during the forecast period, with countries such as Russia, France, Germany, and the UK dominating the regional market. Europe is home to leading automotive manufacturers, which is responsible for the high demand for voltage supervisor ICs in the region.

The market share of EMEA will increase during the forecast period due to the high adoption of consumer electronic devices This surge in consumer electronic devices has compelled many manufacturing firms to enter the electronic component industry of the region, resulting in high demand for voltage supervisor ICs.

Voltage supervisor ICs market in Americas

The voltage supervisor ICs market in the Americas will grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for voltage supervisor ICs in devices used in the consumer electronics, healthcare, and security sectors is driving the market in North America.

In the Americas, the semiconductor market is driven by consumer technology devices such as wearables due to the rising consciousness about health and fitness. The declining price of components used in wearable sensors that are embedded in smart devices is making wearable gadgets affordable. The early adoption of innovative and advanced devices and appliances from North American consumers has encouraged voltage supervisor ICs manufacturers to develop high-performance ICs on a massive scale. The top leading vendors in the global voltage supervisor ICs market such as Texas Instruments and Analog Devices are based in the Americas.

The top vendors in the global voltage supervisor ICs market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

ON Semiconductor

ROHM

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

