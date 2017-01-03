Regulatory News:

Pharnext SA (Paris:ALPHA) (FR00111911287 ALPHA), a French biopharmaceutical company developing an advanced portfolio of products in the field of neurodegenerative diseases, announced today the amendment to the liquidity contract with French broker Gilbert Dupont and the annual update on its liquidity agreement.

Amendment to the liquidity agreement

On 29 December 2016, an additional cash contribution of €150,000 was made under the liquidity agreement between Pharnext and Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont.

At the time of the press release announcing the implementation of the liquidity agreement, the liquidity account held the following assets:

Number of shares: 0

Cash: €500,000

Liquidity agreement: annual update

At 31 December 2016, the liquidity account held the following assets:

Number of shares: 26,925

Cash: €335,014.25

At the time the liquidity agreement was set up on 18 July 2016, €500,000 in cash was transferred to the liquidity account, and a further contribution of €150,000 was made on 29 December 2016.

About Pharnext

Pharnext is an advanced clinical stage biopharmaceutical company founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics. Pharnext focuses on neurodegenerative diseases and has two lead products in clinical development: PXT3003 is currently in an international Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. PXT864 has generated positive Phase 2 results in Alzheimer's disease. Pharnext is the pioneer of a new drug discovery paradigm: PLEOTHERAPY. The company identifies and develops synergic combinations of repositioned drugs at low dose. These PLEODRUG might offer several key advantages: efficacy, safety, and robust intellectual property including several composition of matter patents already granted. The Company is supported by a world-class scientific team.

The company Pharnext is listed on Euronext Alternext Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR00111911287).

For more information, visit www.pharnext.com

PLEODRUG and PLEOTHERAPY are registered trademarks by Pharnext

