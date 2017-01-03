TECHNICOLOR: TECHNICOLOR DELIVERS ANDROID TV DEVICE AS FIRST PRODUCT FOR AIRTV

PRESS RELEASE

Technicolor DELIVERS Android TV device as first product for airtv

AirTV Player Offers Seamless Experience Across Streaming Services

and Over-the-Air TV Channels.

Paris (France), 03 January 2017 - Technicolor (http://www.technicolor.com) (Euronext Paris: TCH; OTCQX: TCLRY) a worldwide technology leader in the media and entertainment sector, announced today at CES 2017 in Las Vegas that it was chosen by AirTV L.L.C. (https://www.airtv.net/news/), to build the AirTV Player (http://www.airtv.net), an Android TV streaming device. AirTV Player features built-in advanced Wi-Fi capability, and the ability to integrate free local over-the-air (OTA) channels with popular streaming services. The AirTV Player is now available at AirTV.net (http://www.airtv.net).

The AirTV Player, when used with the AirTV Adapter and an OTA antenna, gives viewers a seamless experience across live streaming and video-on-demand (VoD) shows, while also providing access to OTA TV channels.

"Technicolor manufactures more than 30 million devices that deliver video services every year. We have over four years' experience integrating Android technology into connected home devices," said Luis Martinez-Amago, President of the Connected Home North America division of Technicolor. "This enables AirTV to offer consumers the ability to watch streaming and OTA channels without switching inputs,

and utilizing the Sling TV interface to simplify the experience."

Consumers can access the Sling TV OTT video platform along with more than 2,000 games and applications in the Google Play Store. The device delivers a true TV experience. Content is immediately available for consumption.

"Consumers are finding new ways to watch entertainment, and we are launching AirTV to deliver

a simplified experience," said Mitch Weinraub, Director of Product Development for AirTV. "Technicolor delivered a superb 4K Android TV streaming device that unifies the viewing experience across live and

on demand services with access to thousands of entertainment choices in the Google Play Store."

The AirTV Player -- powered by Technicolor - is the first product from AirTV L.L.C.

About Technicolor

Technicolor, a worldwide technology leader in the media and entertainment sector, is at the forefront of digital innovation. Our world class research and innovation laboratories enable us to lead the market in delivering advanced video services to content creators and distributors. We also benefit from an extensive intellectual property portfolio focused on imaging and sound technologies. Our commitment: supporting the delivery of exciting new experiences for consumers in theaters, homes and on-the-go.

www.technicolor.com (http://www.technicolor.com) - Follow us: @Technicolor (https://twitter.com/technicolor) - linkedin.com/company/technicolor (https://www.linkedin.com/company/technicolor)

Technicolor shares are on the NYSE Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).

