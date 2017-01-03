Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "AICBEM 2017 Cambridge: Academic International Conference on Business, Economics and Management" conference to their offering.

Fee includes participation in the conference, a certificate of attendance, lunch during conference, badge, conference accessories,coffee breaks, welcome dinner Day ONE, social networking dinner Day TWO and social networking Event Day THREE

The overall objective of The Academic International Conference on Business, Economics and Management (AICBEM) is to provide a platform and stimulate discussion on various issues affecting business, economics and management, especially relating to HR, logistics,enterprise, investment supply chain strategic management.

Who Should Attend:

Business and Management:

Actuarial analysts

Business analysts

Chartered management accountants

Investment bankers

Forensic accountants

Insurance underwriters

Management consultants

Operational researchers

Product managers

Project managers

Risk Management Professionals

Human resources officer

Logistics and distribution managers

Marketing executives

Retail managers

Sales executives

Systems analysts

Economics:

Economists

Investment Analysts

Investment Administrators

Economic Researchers

Statistical Research Firms

Financial Service Manager

Securities Analysts

Customer Profit Analysts

Fixed Income Portfolio Managers

Foreign Trade Analysts

Market Research Analysts

Regulators

Policy Makers

Officials or Staff from international trade companies

Manufacturing firms

Computer/telecommunication companies

Agricultural institutions

Consultants

Risk Management professionals

Environmental Protection Agencies.

