ALLDATA Expands Presence in the UK with a Preferred Distribution Agreement with Euro Car Parts to Support Strong Growth and Market Demand of Original OE Repair Diagnostic and Repair Information



COLOGNE, Germany, 2017-01-03 18:47 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALLDATA Europe GmbH, an affiliate of ALLDATA LLC., the leading provider of manufacturers' automotive repair information and solutions for the professional automotive service and repair industry, announced it has signed an agreement with Euro Car Parts (ECP) to distribute ALLDATA Repair® through the Euro Car Parts network of more than 100 business development managers.



The announcement comes as ALLDATA Europe is expanding its direct sales force in the United Kingdom. "ALLDATA has shown that a direct sales model in combination with key industry partnerships is a unique approach to serving automotive repair and diagnostic garages," said Kevin Culmo, General Manager and Managing Director, ALLDATA Europe GmbH and Group Vice President, ALLDATA LLC. "We have seen a strong demand for a comprehensive source of information for servicing, diagnostics and repair throughout Europe. ALLDATA Repair® meets that need as the only provider of original unedited manufacturer repair information. We have an aggressive roadmap to continuously deliver new content, and alongside Euro Car Parts, we can ensure value and quality from the point a part is ordered until it is installed in a customer's vehicle."



"As the UK's leading distributor of parts delivering more than 70,000 orders a day to independent garages, body shops and national account customers throughout the UK, it is our mission to deliver the highest level of customer service and quality to our customers," said Martin Gray, Chief Executive Officer Euro Car Parts. "Our relationship with ALLDATA allows us to deliver on this promise by providing the only source of original OE diagnostic and repair information available in ALLDATA Repair to our network of customers. This agreement allows us to provide a unique, valuable and differentiated solution to the UK automotive aftermarket that perfectly complements our recently launched Euro Academy technical support and training offer. There is simply no competitive offer in the market today."



ALLDATA supports authorized and independent automotive repair garages, including large franchise workshops and automotive centers/fast fitters. Using ALLDATA Repair, automotive repair shops can be sure their repairs meet manufacturer standards, which assures customers they will receive quality service. This helps improve customer satisfaction and drives repeat business.



"We are pleased to see the strong interest in ALLDATA Repair across Europe and specifically in the UK. The agreement with Euro Car Parts solidifies our strategy of selling both direct to workshops and through leading resellers and distributors," said Mitch Major, President of ALLDATA, LLC. "The UK represents a strong automotive culture, and as the leading provider of original manufacturer information, we can fulfill our mission of helping garages improve accuracy, quality, productivity and ultimately profitability."



ALLDATA is committed to providing unedited manufacturers' repair procedures in Europe and evolving ALLDATA Repair to meet customers' needs. Recently, ALLDATA announced a milestone of reaching 5,000 subscribers since launching in Europe in 2012. It also has a reseller network encompassing more than seven countries within a network of more than twenty partners throughout Europe.



ALLDATA Repair for the European market contains 22 brands with 430 models, more than 26 million pages, 23,000 engine combinations, and is available in five languages (English, Spanish, French, Italian and German). ALLDATA provides unedited manufacturer repair information, advanced searching capability, wiring diagrams, maintenance internal and service schedules and more within a single easy-to-use portal. ALLDATA is the industry standard, used by more than 400,000 technicians worldwide.



For more information about ALLDATA and ALLDATA Repair® please visit www.alldataeurope.com or www.alldata.com or call +49-221-534107-0.



About ALLDATA ALLDATA, founded in 1986 with more than 100,000 automotive repair and collision shop subscribers, is the leading provider of manufacturers' service and repair information, shop management software and customer relations tools for the automotive repair and collision industries. Professional automotive repair shops across North America depend on ALLDATA for their automotive repair information needs and to purchase parts from more than 3,400 AutoZone Commercial program locations.



ALLDATA Repair® is the leading provider of comprehensive, factory-correct repair information for the automotive industry-and it includes expert repair support in ALLDATA Community. ALLDATA Collision® is the single source of OEM collision repair information, delivering unedited and regularly updated information for structural repairs, mechanical and diagnostic information. The ALLDATA Mobile app, combined with a tablet, makes vehicle information and ALLDATA Repair available right at the vehicle to speed repairs. ALLDATA® Manage OnlineTM is a comprehensive shop management system that offers anytime, anywhere access to create quotes and invoices, electronically order parts, manage bays and technicians and track shop profitability. ALLDATA Tech-Assist provides one-on-one assistance by phone from ASE Certified Master Technicians to help diagnose and solve tough repairs. Visit www.alldata.com for more information.



About ALLDATA Europe GmbH ALLDATA Europe GmbH, based in Cologne, Germany, is an affiliate of ALLDATA LLC. Established in 2009, ALLDATA Europe GmbH provides automotive repair shops with complete and accurate original OE manufacturer repair data not previously available in Europe. In 2011, ALLDATA first introduced ALLDATA Repair for the European market, which is available in five languages and used by more than 5,000 customers in more than 20 countries. Visit www.alldataeurope.com for more information.



About AutoZone (NYSE:AZO): As of November 19, 2016, AutoZone sells auto and light truck parts, chemicals and accessories through 5,313 AutoZone stores in 50 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico in the U.S., and 488 stores in Mexico, 26 IMC branches and eight stores in Brazil for a total count of 5,835.



AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. Each AutoZone store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, and public sector accounts. IMC branches carry an extensive line of original equipment quality import replacement parts. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com, and accessories, performance and replacement parts through www.autoanything.com, and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com and www.imcparts.net. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.



