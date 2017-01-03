Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "AICLEF 2017 Cambridge: 3rd Academic International Conference on Law, Economics and Finance" conference to their offering.
The overall objective of The Academic International Conference on Business, Economics and Management (AICBEM) is to provide a platform and stimulate discussion on various issues affecting business, economics and management, especially relating to HR, logistics,enterprise, investment supply chain strategic management.
Who Should Attend:
Finance:
Accountants
Financial Analysts
Financial Managers
Personal Financial Advisors
Tax advisors
Auditors
Company Secretary
Management Consultants
Forensic accountant
Actuarial analysts
Investors
Bankers
Credit Union officials
Insurance company officials
Regulators
Policy makers
Compliance officers
Law enforcement agencies
Risk management professionals
Loan Officers
Securities/investment firms
Economics:
Economists
Investment Analysts
Investment Administrators
Economic Researchers
Statistical Research Firms
Financial Service Manager
Securities Analysts
Customer Profit Analysts
Fixed Income Portfolio Managers
Foreign Trade Analysts
Market Research Analysts
Regulators
Policy Makers
Officials or Staff from international trade companies
Manufacturing firms
Computer/telecommunication companies
Agricultural institutions
Consultants
Risk Management professionals
Environmental Protection Agencies
Law:
Lawyers
Legal clerks
Legal executives
Company secretary
Conveyancers
Solicitors
Advocates
Barristers
Patent attorneys
Legal advisors
Legal consultants
Civil service administrators
Human resource managers
