Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "AICLEF 2017 Cambridge: 3rd Academic International Conference on Law, Economics and Finance" conference to their offering.

Fee includes participation in the conference, a certificate of attendance, lunch during conference, badge, conference accessories, coffee breaks, welcome dinner Day ONE, social networking dinner Day TWO and social networking Event Day THREE

The overall objective of The Academic International Conference on Business, Economics and Management (AICBEM) is to provide a platform and stimulate discussion on various issues affecting business, economics and management, especially relating to HR, logistics,enterprise, investment supply chain strategic management.

Who Should Attend:

Finance:

Accountants

Financial Analysts

Financial Managers

Personal Financial Advisors

Tax advisors

Auditors

Company Secretary

Management Consultants

Forensic accountant

Actuarial analysts

Investors

Bankers

Credit Union officials

Insurance company officials

Regulators

Policy makers

Compliance officers

Law enforcement agencies

Risk management professionals

Loan Officers

Securities/investment firms

Economics:

Economists

Investment Analysts

Investment Administrators

Economic Researchers

Statistical Research Firms

Financial Service Manager

Securities Analysts

Customer Profit Analysts

Fixed Income Portfolio Managers

Foreign Trade Analysts

Market Research Analysts

Regulators

Policy Makers

Officials or Staff from international trade companies

Manufacturing firms

Computer/telecommunication companies

Agricultural institutions

Consultants

Risk Management professionals

Environmental Protection Agencies

Law:

Lawyers

Legal clerks

Legal executives

Company secretary

Conveyancers

Solicitors

Advocates

Barristers

Patent attorneys

Legal advisors

Legal consultants

Civil service administrators

Human resource managers

For more information about this conference visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ltbhwx/aiclef_2017

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170103006039/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

