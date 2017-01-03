LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- MAXIMUS®, a home security company providing easy-to-install smart home security solutions, today announces the MAXIMUS Smart Motion Security Light -- an adjustable flood light equipped with a Wi-Fi camera and two-way speaker to monitor activity outside the home and prevent break-ins.

Just like the MAXIMUS Smart Security Light, the company's leading smart home security product, the new smart motion security light provides continuous surveillance by tapping into live power from the home to deliver convenient home monitoring to consumers -- smart event detection, advanced alerts, and a live 1080p video feed. It detects movement within an improved 70-foot range in front or in back of the home and sends a real-time alert to your smartphone through the new Kuna mobile app. The updated mobile app not only allows you to sound a siren and see and speak to people no matter where you are, but it also features a new, enhanced user interface and the ability to call the police via 911 directly from the app in the event of an intruder.

"A sense of personal and family safety is essential to a high quality of life. We are excited to bring a new, easy-to-install security solution with a simple, clean design that can be placed anywhere regardless of the current light fixture design," said Mark Honeycutt, CEO of MAXIMUS®. "This product is going to become a must-have for consumers as they look for innovative smart home products that increase home security from the outside to actually prevent burglaries and break-ins."

Additional features of the SMSL include Alexa integration so users can control the light with verbal commands, a UL wet rating for the wet or humid environments and dimmable light control from within the app, perfect for specific lighting applications.

The new MAXIMUS Smart Motion Security Light will be $249.99 available Q2 2017, and the MAXIMUS Smart Security Light is available in four models on HomeDepot.com and BestBuy.com for $179. To learn more about the MAXIMUS brand, visit www.maximuslighting.com.

About MAXIMUS®:

MAXIMUS® is one brand under Jiawei Technology (USA), a LED lighting company that has been leading the retail and commercial markets in North America for the past 20 years. MAXIMUS® is a home security company providing easy-to-install smart home security solutions, in addition to LED bulbs, LED fixtures, LED low voltage and lighting accessories. The current home security product line includes the MAXIMUS® Smart Security Light, Door Viewer and Smart Motion Security Light, all available in various styles and controlled through the Kuna app with your smartphone, to prevent burglaries or break-ins. For more about the MAXIMUS® brand and its current product line, visit www.maximuslighting.com.

Media Contact:

Sara Sublousky

Uproar PR for MAXIMUS

321-236-0102 x234

Email Contact



