Technavio's latest report on the global automotive solar carport charging station marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Neelam Barua, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on theautomotive manufacturing sector, says, "The savings in fuel costs is one of the major cost benefits of using an EV. The charging cost of the battery is much lesser than the fuel used in a diesel or gasoline vehicle. This benefits the owners as the payback period is less and the profits are high

In addition, the time of use of solar energy, use of metering, or flexible electricity price are some of the other benefits offered by the EVs. Most of the electric car users charge the batteries at nights. For instance, in China, the electricity is cheaper during nights due to the low demand, which further reduces the operational costs.

The top three emerging trends driving the global automotive solar carport charging station marketaccording to Technavio automotiveresearch analysts are:

Focus on reducing charging time for SCCS systems

Wireless charging systems to debut in SCCS market

Solar cars to be commercially viable step after autonomous off-grid solutions

Focus on reducing charging time for SCCS systems

SCCS manufacturers have been focusing on developing efficient charging infrastructure and reducing the time and cost associated with charging. For instance, Envision Solar's portable solar-powered parking space called the EV ARC serves the purpose. This 9/16-foot structure consists of a parking pad and a canopy of solar panels that charge a 21.6 kWh battery.

"Advances in charging technologies will boost the adoption of EVs in future. The use of solar energy to charge EVs is still understandably in its nascent stages. However, due to cost advantages, SCCS offerings might witness reduced charging time toward the end of the forecast period," according to Neelam.

Wireless charging systems to debut in SCCS market

The increased adoption of PEVs globally is expected to drive the demand for inductive WCS. The growing adoption of these systems can be attributed to the fact that wired systems are cumbersome, have only stationary charging facility, and require more space for the installation.

Many developments and trials are in progress in WCS technology. The user friendliness and simplicity of WCS are attracting plug-in EV users to adopt the technology. This has led large OEMs to invest in R&D to enable this technology in their PEVs in the coming years.

Solar cars to be commercially viable step after autonomous off-grid solutions

The primary advantage of a solar car would be the fact that the car need not be stopped or plugged for recharging. Inductive WCS solutions, as discussed earlier, have been one path to achieving on the go charging. However, WCS will require short halts at places such as parking lots and petrol stations. Therefore, a solar car would be able to eliminate this limiting aspect of WCS and introduce a far cleaner mode of obtaining electricity for EVs (since these cars would avoid connecting to the grid as far as possible).

The best performing solar cell till date is the Fraunhofer ISE/Soitec cell that holds the record for 46% energy efficiency. However, commercial solar panels typically achieve 20%-25% efficiency. Therefore, the efficiency of the solar panel needs to be improved to make solar cars commercially viable.

The key vendors are as follows:

renewz sustainable solutions

Envision Solar

SunPower

Standard Solar

SolarWing

Sundial Energy

S:FLEX

Solarsense

SUNWORX

Solar Electric Supply

Giulio Barbieri

GE Energy

