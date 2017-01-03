Global $310 Million Dental 3D Scanners Market Assessment & Forecasts, 2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Dental 3D Scanners Market Assessment & Forecast: 2016 - 2020" report to their offering.

The Intraoral Dental 3D Scanners Market is Predicted to Grow the Fastest at a CAGR of 10.4% By Value from 2016 to 2020. the Market for IOS Was Pegged at Us$ 189.1 Million in 2015 And is Forecast to Grow to Us$ 310.4 Million By 2020.

The dental CAD/CAM market is highly dynamic and evolving continuously. A CAD/CAM system includes a 3D dental scanner, software interface and a milling station.



The entire set-up routinely costs dentists over US$ 150,000 - US$ 200,000. The prices of 3D are known to range significantly. Most popular, high-feature scanners cost over $20,000 with some intraoral scanners such as those offered by companies like Sirona exceeding over US$ 40,000. The costs are high for dentists even in developed regions such as North America and Europe. The average cost of a cone beam CT 3D scanner is approximately US$ 100,000 making it a very expensive acquisition for a dental office or hospital.



However, digitization of dentistry through the entry of advancing technology is unavoidable. Most dentists prefer not to avoid it since automation has drastically reduced overheads, increased accuracy due to elimination of human intervention at most steps of the process. This report provides market analysis for four types of dental 3D scanners; intraoral 3D scanners, hand-held 3D scanners, desktop or laboratory dental 3D scanners and cone beam CT dental 3D scanners.



The market trends vary significantly according to regions due to the socioeconomic, political and regulatory scenarios and each region poses their particular advantages and challenges to this market. Miniaturization of technology, increased affordability, ease of use and increased accuracy has enabled desktop/lab 3D scanners to enter directly into dental office settings as well particularly in Europe and North America. Chair-side CAD/CAM stations are now a growing phenomenon that is installed by dentists as well as hospitals.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Précis



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics



Chapter 4 Dental 3D Scanners - Global Market Size Assessment, by Product Types, Forecast: 2016 - 2020



Chapter 5 Dental 3D Scanners - Global Market Size Assessment, by End-Users, Forecast: 2016 - 2020



Chapter 6 Dental 3D Scanners - Global Market Size Assessment, by Geography, Forecast: 2016 - 2020



Chapter 7 Key Players Analysis: Global Dental 3D Scanners Market, 2015 (%)



Chapter 8 Epilogue

Companies Mentioned



3M Science

3Shape

AICON 3D Systems GmbH

Age Solutions s.r.l

Align Technology

Cadstar

CareStream

Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH

Condor

Danaher Corporation (Imaging Sciences International, Soredex, Gendex, KaVo & Ormco)

Densys

Dental Wings - Straumann

Dipro

GC Corporation

GT Medical

Heraeus Kulzer

Hint-ELS

Imes-icore

Imetric 3D

LaserDentium

Leixir (Knight Dental Group)

Medical High Technologies

Medit Company

Morita

NewTom

Nivol

Open Technologies

Optimet

Owandy

Planmeca OY

Prexion

Renishaw

Shenzhen UP3D Technology Co.,Ltd

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xk9xqv/global_dental_3d

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716