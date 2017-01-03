Global Lung Cancer Vaccine Market & Pipeline Outlook 2022 - Ongoing Clinical and Non-Clinical Trends - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Lung Cancer Vaccine Market & Pipeline Outlook 2022" report to their offering.

Global Lung Cancer Vaccine Market & Pipeline Outlook 2022 report analyzes ongoing clinical and non-clinical trends in the global lung cancer vaccine market.



Currently there are 3 lung cancer vaccines commercially available in the market. This report analyzes the ongoing clinical trial of 30 lung cancer vaccines in clinical pipeline and gives comprehensive clinical insight on various parameters associated with the development of the lung cancer vaccines. Currently there are 9 lung cancer vaccines in advance Phase-II clinical trials followed by 8 vaccines Phase-I/II trials.



Lung cancer is emerging as one of the most lethal malignancy having high morbidity and mortality rates across the world. High mortality rates, high unmet medical necessities and modest efficacy of presently available lung cancer therapeutics have encouraged the demand for better and efficient lung cancer vaccines. More funds are being diverted into research and development segment to come up with lung cancer vaccine having high safety and efficacy profiles. Pharmaceutical companies have recognized the marketing potential of these vaccines in generating significant revenues and providing efficient medical care to patients across the world. Lung cancer vaccine market is largely untapped and offers significant opportunities to pharmaceutical companies to occupy large market shares across the globe.



At present majority of the lung cancer vaccines are in experimental stage and are still stuck in clinical trials due to which large unmet medical demands are still to be fulfilled. Boehringer Ingelheim and CureVac are developing lung cancer vaccine called CV9202 for the treatment of lung cancer which is at higher phase of clinical trials. GlaxoSmithKline is developing MAGE-A3 lung cancer vaccine which is also under investigation for other malignancies. Cell Genesys pharmaceutical company is developing GVAX for lung cancer and many clinical end points have been achieved during investigation.

Key Topics Covered:



1. What are Cancer Vaccines?



2. Mechanism of Cancer Vaccines



3. Overview of Lung Cancer Proliferation



4. Lung Cancer Vaccine Mechanism



5. Clinical Trials of Lung Cancer Vaccines



6. Global Lung Cancer Incidence Rate



7. Global Lung Cancer Vaccine Market Overview



8. Need for Personalized Breast Cancer Vaccines



9. Lung Cancer Vaccine Clinical Pipeline by Company & Phase



10. Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Vaccine Clinical Pipeline by Company & Phase



11. Small cell lung Cancer Vaccine Clinical Pipeline by Company & Phase



12. Marketed Lung Cancer Vaccine Clinical & Patent Insight



13. No Development Reported & Discontinued Lung Cancer Vaccine Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

14. Competitive Landscape



Argos Therapeutics

Boehringer Ingelheim

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

CureVac

Eli Lily

Galaxo

ImClone Systems

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Merck

NewLink Genetics

Northwest Biotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics

Oncothyreon Incorporation

Ono Pharmaceutical

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/72545v/global_lung

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716