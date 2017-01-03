sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 03.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

40,357 Euro		+1,355
+3,47 %
WKN: A2AQCA ISIN: IE00BY7QL619 Ticker-Symbol: TYIA 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,398
40,58
19:27
40,404
40,607
19:26
03.01.2017 | 19:11
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Fire Extinguishers Market Growth at CAGR of 7.12%, 2016-2020: Key Vendors are Amerex, Tyco Fire Protection, Minimax, BRK & Desautel

DUBLIN, Jan 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Fire Extinguishers Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global fire extinguishers market to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Fire Extinguishers Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One of latest trends in the market is advances in fire extinguishing technology. The technology used in fire extinguishers has evolved over years. The innovations introduced in fire extinguishers offers high-quality fire protection equipment to end-users. For example, halon-free fire extinguishers from Airbus Group uses the latest fire-extinguishing technology and incorporates a new eco-friendly design approach. The earlier halon-free 1301 agent, which was not eco-friendly, was replaced by NOVEC 1230, which does not contribute to ozone layer depletion or the greenhouse effect. The design of these fire extinguisher designs was changed to adapt to NOVEC 1230.

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is increase in demand from residential end-users. The global fire extinguishers market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand from residential end-users. There is a growing concern among consumers about health and safety, particularly in developed countries such as the US. Although, globally, this segment is expected to grow at a lower CAGR compared with the commercial and industrial segments, the potential for increasing the penetration in the residential segment is high in developed countries. So, a number of vendors in developed regions are likely to focus on residential consumers for growth.

Further, the report states that one major challenge in the market is need for training of fire extinguisher usage. Globally, over 90% of fire incidents can be controlled and extinguished if the correct type of fire extinguisher is used. Fire extinguishers are very easy to handle with basic training in identifying the class of fire. Depending on the source of fire, different classes of fire need different types of extinguishers. In fire safety, knowledge on the type of extinguisher to use will help control the fire in time. So, lack of proper knowledge and training prevents users from using the right type of extinguisher at the right time, which can be dangerous in the event of a fire accident. Fire safety training increases the knowledge and emergency response of building occupants when confronted with a fire or emergency situation.

Key vendors

  • Amerex
  • Tyco Fire Protection
  • Minimax
  • BRK
  • Desautel

Other prominent vendors

  • ANAF
  • Buckeye Fire Equipment
  • Britannia Fire
  • Douze It
  • Fire Fighter Industry
  • Kidde
  • NAFFCO
  • Safex
  • Strike First
  • Supremex Equipment

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by extinguishing agent

Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 08: Market segmentation by product

Part 09: Geographical segmentation

Part 10: Market drivers

Part 11: Impact of drivers

Part 12: Market challenges

Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 14: Market trends

Part 15: Vendor landscape

Part 16: Key vendor analysis

Part 17: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hqlfl9/global_fire

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire