Research and Markets - Global Fire Extinguishers Market Growth at CAGR of 7.12%, 2016-2020: Key Vendors are Amerex, Tyco Fire Protection, Minimax, BRK & Desautel

The global fire extinguishers market to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Fire Extinguishers Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One of latest trends in the market is advances in fire extinguishing technology. The technology used in fire extinguishers has evolved over years. The innovations introduced in fire extinguishers offers high-quality fire protection equipment to end-users. For example, halon-free fire extinguishers from Airbus Group uses the latest fire-extinguishing technology and incorporates a new eco-friendly design approach. The earlier halon-free 1301 agent, which was not eco-friendly, was replaced by NOVEC 1230, which does not contribute to ozone layer depletion or the greenhouse effect. The design of these fire extinguisher designs was changed to adapt to NOVEC 1230.



According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is increase in demand from residential end-users. The global fire extinguishers market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand from residential end-users. There is a growing concern among consumers about health and safety, particularly in developed countries such as the US. Although, globally, this segment is expected to grow at a lower CAGR compared with the commercial and industrial segments, the potential for increasing the penetration in the residential segment is high in developed countries. So, a number of vendors in developed regions are likely to focus on residential consumers for growth.



Further, the report states that one major challenge in the market is need for training of fire extinguisher usage. Globally, over 90% of fire incidents can be controlled and extinguished if the correct type of fire extinguisher is used. Fire extinguishers are very easy to handle with basic training in identifying the class of fire. Depending on the source of fire, different classes of fire need different types of extinguishers. In fire safety, knowledge on the type of extinguisher to use will help control the fire in time. So, lack of proper knowledge and training prevents users from using the right type of extinguisher at the right time, which can be dangerous in the event of a fire accident. Fire safety training increases the knowledge and emergency response of building occupants when confronted with a fire or emergency situation.



Key vendors



Amerex

Tyco Fire Protection

Minimax

BRK

Desautel

Other prominent vendors



ANAF

Buckeye Fire Equipment

Britannia Fire

Douze It

Fire Fighter Industry

Kidde

NAFFCO

Safex

Strike First

Supremex Equipment



