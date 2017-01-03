E Ink's new 42" display brings a bold look to the future of digital signage

E Ink Holdings, "E Ink" (8069.TW), the leading innovator of electronic ink technology in the world, today announced the debut of its 42" display, the largest commercially available active matrix ePaper module. The 42" display will meet the growing demand for large area displays across the digital signage market. This is the latest addition to the E Ink Pearl™ product line of ePaper displays.

The 42" display demonstrates E Ink's ability to meet increasing market demands for large display sizes, providing digital signage solutions across various industries including public information, retail and transportation. Exhibiting the valuable qualities E Ink provides, including readability and visibility in various lighting conditions, the display utilizes E Ink's signature bi-stable technology, which allows the display to retain images and text even when removed from a power source. Moreover, this groundbreaking display enables:

Lower total cost of ownership because of the display's minimal power requirements and operational costs plus its ability to function with a standalone (autonomous) power system

Simple deployment and maintenance because signs made with 42"displays are thin and light-weight

Easy implementation in locations where there is no power infrastructure since the display's low power requirements can be supported by solar power

"E Ink is very excited to announce the 42" large area ePaper display highlighting the superior paper-like appearance, light weight and ultra-low power attributes of this new module," said Dr. Chuang Chuang Tsai, CTO of E Ink Holdings. Dr. Tsai continued, "These features are perfectly matched to the first consumer product produced with the 42" ePaper module from QuirkLogic."

The first application of the 42" ePaper display will be featured in QuirkLogic Quilla™, the world's first Connected eWriter, a portable collaboration tool that writes just like paper and brings a revolutionary product to the world of collaboration. E Ink's 42" display has been customized with QuirkLogic to serve the Connected eWriter application.

"E Ink continues to deliver innovative products to meet the needs of the digital signage market," said Harit Doshi, head of Signage Business at E Ink. "The world's largest ePaper display, which was developed based on customer feedback, will enable E Ink to bring low power signage solutions in large form factors that can truly replace static displays."

The newest display in E Ink's arsenal provides an ultra-wide viewing angle that can be viewed in both landscape and portrait modes. The display's 4:3 aspect ratio is identical to that of real paper, making information just as easy to digest as if it were written on regular paper. At 658.6mm (H) x 884.3mm (V) x 1.64mm (D), the world's largest ePaper display on the market boasts a resolution of 2160 X 2880 and 85dpi, using a high contrast, highly reflective ePaper display provided by the company that pioneered ePaper technology. The resolution in the 42" display is higher than a standard high definition display, bringing enhanced clarity to text and images.

The 42" ePaper module will be in production by the end of Q1-2017. Please contact E Ink for further information and to request samples.

About E Ink Holdings

Founded in 1992 by Taiwan's leading papermaking and printing group YFY (1907.TWSE), E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TW), based on technology from MIT's Media Lab, has transformed and defined the eReader market with its ePaper technology, enabling a new multi-billion dollar market in less than 10 years. Its corporate philosophy aims to deliver revolutionary products, user experiences, and environmental benefits through advanced technology development. This vision has led to its continuous investments in the field of ePaper displays as well as expanding the use of its technologies into a number of other markets and applications. Its EPD products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its FFS technologies are a standard for high end consumer electronic products. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of displays to the eReader market. For corporate information, please visit www.einkgroup.com; for EPD information, please visit www.eink.com.

