The global dental CAD-CAM market will grow at a CAGR of 8.15% during the forecast period. In the highly competitive healthcare environment, dental CAD/CAM systems have become one of the prime dental process requisites that have a competitive advantage. They also reduce the time and cost significantly for the dental prostheses procedures. Hence, laboratories and dentists worldwide are opting for dental CAD/CAM systems because they provide better precision and save time on dental restorations.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global dental CAD/CAM market is mainly dominated by several small and large vendors that are present worldwide. The competitive environment in this market is expected to intensify in the future with the increase in product extensions, advances in technologies, and rise in the edentulous population.

"With the increase in competition, several local and regional vendors have started providing customized dental CAD-CAM solutions to meet the specific needs of their clients," says Ishmeet Kaur, a leadproduct lifecycle management research analyst from Technavio.

Vendors need to continuously innovate their offerings and building capabilities as there is less service differentiation. They also have to improve their offerings to move up the value chain and secure remote software deals from SMEs.

Top five dental CAD-CAM market vendors

Align Technology

Align Technology is a dental technology company that offers solutions to dentists worldwide. The company is a multinational conglomerate with core activities in the field of healthcare. It offers a wide range of innovative and advanced-technology medical devices, including iTero intra-oral scanners, Invisalign aligner treatments, and orthoCAD digital services.

Align Technology focuses on optimizing treatment workflow and patient communication with the help of its products, thereby attempting to create modernized dental practice platforms. It strives to offer complete and efficient solutions for dental practices, clinics, and laboratories.

Danaher

Danaher is a large company, which has increased its market growth through M&As. Danaher became a major player in global dental CAD/CAM market with the acquisition of Nobel Biocare in 2014 and the acquisition of KaVo in 2004. Nobel Biocare is a leading player in innovative implant-based dental restorations. The company offers high-precision individualized prosthetics, CAD/CAM systems, dental implant systems, treatment planning, diagnostics, biomaterials, and guided surgery solutions.

Dentsply Sirona

In September 2015, Dentsply, a company mainly into the manufacture of implants, prosthetics, and endodontics, merged with Sirona Dental Systems for USD 5.5 billion. At the time of the merger, Sirona had 3,500 employees. After the merger, Dentsply was renamed to Dentsply Sirona. In the newly formed company, Dentsply shareholders own 58%, and the rest is Sirona shareholders.

Planmeca

Planmeca is a developer of dental CAD/CAM software. Some of the major dental CAD/CAM software developed by the company includes Planmeca PlanCAD and Planmeca PlanScan. In 2016, the company launched 3D printers for printing dental implants and splints called Planmeca Creo.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of orthopedic implant technologies and related surgical products. The company's business operations are classified based on product category into reconstructive (knee and hip replacement surgeries, shoulder, and elbow products to treat soft tissue injuries and fractures); surgical and other (bone cement, fluid waste management systems, and automatic tourniquet systems); trauma (internal fixation devices for broken bones); dental (dental reconstructive implants and regenerative products); and spine (medical instruments for back and neck pain).

